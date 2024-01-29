MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, January 29

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 29.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 14:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Golfer in action
Representative Photo: Golfer in action | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Golfer in action | Photo Credit: AFP

GOLF

Shubhankar finishes tied 37, Olesen bags title at Ras Al Khaimah tourney

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a mixed final round for a total card of 10-under and finished at tied 37 in a low-scoring Ras Al Khaimah Championship here on Monday.

In the last round, Sharma blazed through the opening part with five birdies in the first eight holes, but then cooled off for a round of 4-under 68.

Sharma was 5-under and he had three more birdies, but he dropped a bogey on ninth, a double bogey on 10th and another bogey on 17th, before finishing with a birdie on the 18th.

Om Prakash Chouhan, the other Indian in the fray, missed the cut.

Chauhan was playing his first DP World Tour event since becoming a full member after topping the PGTI Order of Merit for 2023.

- PTI

BOXING

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won the US-based National Boxing Association’s intercontinental super featherweight title after defeating American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington.

Undefeated in his professional career so far the 30-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver-medallist Roy Jones Jr, dropped down from his previous 75kg weight class to compete for this title on Friday.

“This victory is not just mine but of every person who has supported me throughout the journey. My coaches, family, fans etc. stood with me. I dedicate this title to my country. I will try to continue achieving similar respect and titles for the country in the future also,” Jangra said in a media release.

Before the win against Esquivel, Jangra, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, registered knockout wins in four out of his six fights.

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as welll and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.

The National Boxing Association (NBA) is a Florida-based sanctioning body for professional bouts.

- PTI

