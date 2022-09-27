More Sports

September 27, Indian sports news wrap

Here is everything that has happened in Indian Sports so far in September 27, 2022.

Team Sportstar
27 September, 2022 17:50 IST
The 28th Nehru Girls Hockey tournament 2022 will be held at the Shivaji Stadium from September 28 to October 9. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

HOCKEY

Delhi to host 28th Nehru Girls Hockey tournament

The 28th Nehru Girls Hockey tournament 2022 will be held at the Shivaji Stadium from September 28 to October 9.

There will be a preliminary league phase featuring 12 teams in four groups of three each. The top team from each group will make the second stage.

Eight more teams will join the fray from September 30.

Thereafter, in the third phase, eight more seeded teams will join the competition from October 3.

Five matches have been scheduled for the opening day’s competition on Wednesday.

The captain of the 1975 World Cup winning team, Olympian, Ajit Pal Singh will be the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony, before the last match of the day.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

