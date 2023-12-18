MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, December 18

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on December 18.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 17:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pranavi Urs in action.
Pranavi Urs in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Pranavi Urs in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Pranavi Urs fires 4-under 68 to occupy tied fifth place in LET final stage

India’s Pranavi Urs maintained the momentum as she carded a sprightly 4-under 68 in the second round for a tied fifth position at the Ladies European Tour’s Final Qualifier on Monday.

Urs had also scored a 68 in the first round Al Maaden course and the Mysuru girl is now standing at 9-under after her effort at the Royal Golf De Marrakech course.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan also fired a round of 68 to share the fifth place with Urs.

She is three shots behind Mexican Fernanda Lira who produced a round of 71 and leads the field at 12-under-par.

Lira had shot a women’s course record of 62 on day one.

The players are playing two rounds each at the Par-72 course at Royal Golf Marrakech and Par-73 at Al Maaden course.

As Urs shot a bogey free 68 with two birdies on either side of the RGM layout, some of the other Indians also showed some improvement.

Neha Tripathi, who had a 3-over 75 at RGM improved to 6-under 67 at Al Maaden.

She is now 3-under at Tied-25.

Vani Kapoor (73-70) is now tied 37, Tvesa Malik (74-70) is tied 51, Amandeep Drall (75-70) is tied 63, Ridhima Dilawari (74-72) is tied 77, Avani Prashanth (76-71) is tied 85, Jasmine Shekar (75-74) is tied 105, Seher Atwal (77-74) is tied 119, Sneha Singh (83-72) is tied 141, Ananya Datar (80-79) is tied 148 and Durga Nittur (80-81) is tied 150.

After four rounds, the top 65 and ties will play the final round.

The top 20 and ties get a full card for 2024 and those finishing from 21st to 50th ties will get fewer starts.

Starting from the tenth, Urs birdied the 14th and the 16th and then added birdies on the first and second to be 4-under through 11 holes.

But she was not able to convert any more of the chances and parred the rest for a 68.

-PTI

Related Topics

Pranavi Urs

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw LIVE Updates: Europa League draw begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenya to co-host 2024 African Nations Championship with Tanzania and Uganda
    AFP
  4. Chennai Grand Masters organised within FIDE rules; Gukesh, Arjun chase Candidates 2024 spot
    Mayank
  5. IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haryana emerges best as Khelo India Para Games end with a bang
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  5. Para athletes mentally stronger than us, says pistol shooter Manu Bhaker
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw LIVE Updates: Europa League draw begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenya to co-host 2024 African Nations Championship with Tanzania and Uganda
    AFP
  4. Chennai Grand Masters organised within FIDE rules; Gukesh, Arjun chase Candidates 2024 spot
    Mayank
  5. IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment