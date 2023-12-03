Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Sunday, December 3.
SHOOTING
Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at Nationals
Abhinav Choudhary beat Ankur Goel 30-26 to clinch the gold medal in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, in the National shooting Championships at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.
The 16-year-old Abhinav had topped qualification with 584. He was consistent right through the eight 4-second series in the final, shooting 3s and 4s apart from a perfect 5.
Arpit Goel won the bronze medal ahead of Sahil Dudhane, Vijayveer Sidhu and Olympian Gurpreet Singh.
In the junior final, Vijayveer Sidhu beat Olympic quota winner Anish Bhanwala 28-25 for the gold. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won the bronze ahead of Sameer Gulia and Dudhane, while Abhinav ended sixth.
THE RESULTS
25m rapid fire pistol
- Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
RSPB wins Nehru women’s tournament
Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sonipat, 4-2 in the final of the SNBP 2nd Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
Preeti Dubey of the Railways team, who scored one of the four goals in the final, was adjudged ‘best player of the match’. The Saiyid Hamid fair-play trophy was presented to the SAI, Sonipat, team. The champion team was presented with Rs. 1,00,000. The runner-up was given Rs.50,000.
THE RESULTS (FINAL)
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi updates: Young Thalaivas takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru at 9 PM; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
- Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships
- India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Dwarshius double strike put AUS in control vs IND
- IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20I: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
- FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE