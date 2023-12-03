MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on December 3.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 18:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left: Ankur Goel, Abhinav Choudhary and Arpit Goel.
From left: Ankur Goel, Abhinav Choudhary and Arpit Goel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

From left: Ankur Goel, Abhinav Choudhary and Arpit Goel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Sunday, December 3.

SHOOTING

Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at Nationals

Abhinav Choudhary beat Ankur Goel 30-26 to clinch the gold medal in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, in the National shooting Championships at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Abhinav had topped qualification with 584. He was consistent right through the eight 4-second series in the final, shooting 3s and 4s apart from a perfect 5.

Arpit Goel won the bronze medal ahead of Sahil Dudhane, Vijayveer Sidhu and Olympian Gurpreet Singh.

In the junior final, Vijayveer Sidhu beat Olympic quota winner Anish Bhanwala 28-25 for the gold. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won the bronze ahead of Sameer Gulia and Dudhane, while Abhinav ended sixth.

THE RESULTS
25m rapid fire pistol
Men: 1. Abhinav Chouhary 30 (584); 2. Ankur Goel 26 (579); 3. Arpit Goel 21 (579).
Juniors: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 28 (579); 2. Anish Bhanwala 25 (578); 3. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 20 (576).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

RSPB wins Nehru women’s tournament

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sonipat, 4-2 in the final of the SNBP 2nd Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

The champion RSPB team with the Nehru women’s hockey trophy in Delhi on Sunday.
The champion RSPB team with the Nehru women's hockey trophy in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

The champion RSPB team with the Nehru women’s hockey trophy in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Preeti Dubey of the Railways team, who scored one of the four goals in the final, was adjudged ‘best player of the match’. The Saiyid Hamid fair-play trophy was presented to the SAI, Sonipat, team. The champion team was presented with Rs. 1,00,000. The runner-up was given Rs.50,000.

THE RESULTS (FINAL)
RSPB 4 (Preeti Dubey, Lalrindiki, Karishma Yadav, Bharti Saroha) bt SAI, Sonipat, 2 (Ritika Gahlot, Nidhi).

