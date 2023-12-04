Indian sports news wrap, December 4

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Monday, December 4.
TENNIS
Sonawane wins first round in Gadre Marine tournament
Rushikesh Sonawane beat Yash Bahalkar of Britain 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the boys first round of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana Club in Pune on Monday.
RESULTS
-Team Sportstar
FOOTBALL
Parappur FC lifts under-15 Kerala Youth League title
Parappur FC defeated Muthoot Football Academy 2-1 and won the under-15 Kerala Youth League football title at the Ambedkar Stadium, Kochi, on Monday. The victory helped Parappur qualify for the coming AIFF Youth League.
With that Parappur, which has its training base in Thrissur, finished with a double in the Kerala Youth League. It had won the under-13 KYL title in Kozhikode a few days ago.
Result (final): Parappur FC 2 (N.V. Arjun Krishna 3, S.R. Sharon 41) bt Muthoot FA 1 (Mohammed Zahir Khan 44-p)
-Stan Rayan
Mohammed Koya memorial begins from today
The 40 th C.H. Mohammed Koya memorial football tournament, organised by the Aboo Memorial Soccer Club, begins at the Parade ground in Fort Kochi on Tuesday.
The tournament, approved by the Kerala Football Association, has attracted 13 teams including last year’s winner Udaya SC and runner-up Byzantine.
Matches (70 minutes) begin at 4.15 p.m. on all days. Sealine (Malippuram) will meet Scoreline (Ernakulam) in the opening fixture.
-Stan Rayan
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Championship, Ludhiana
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi top scored with 31 points to guide Delhi to a 74-72 victory over Kerala in a group-B league match of the 73rd National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday.
RESULTS
-Team Sportstar
