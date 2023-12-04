Indian sports news wrap, December 4

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Monday, December 4.

TENNIS

Sonawane wins first round in Gadre Marine tournament

Rushikesh Sonawane beat Yash Bahalkar of Britain 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the boys first round of the Gadre Marine ITF junior tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana Club in Pune on Monday.

RESULTS Boys: Svarmanyu Singh bt Sriniketh Kannan 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Tanishq Jadhav bt Kartick Gusain (Can) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Chandan Shivaraj 6-3, 6-3; Rushikesh Sonawane bt Yash Bahalkar (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Vishal Prakash bt Shivtej Shirfule 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Prakaash Sarran bt Anurav Prakash 6-4, 6-4; Neel Kelkar bt Sarth Bansode 7-6(4), 6-2; Shanker Heisnam bt Tejas Ahuja 6-3, 6-4; Arnav Paparkar bt Pranav Korade 6-2, 6-1; Dhiraj Reddy bt Mannan Agarwal 6-3, 6-1; Venkat Batlanki (USA) bt Smit Patel 6-2, 6-2; Egor Shcherbakov bt Parth Deorukhar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Bushan Haobam bt Pratyush Loganathan 6-4, 6-2; Samprit Sharma bt Gandharv Kothapalli 6-4, 6-1. Girls: Aishi Bisht bt Saiyette Varadkar 6-2, 6-2; Snigdha Kanta bt Aanya Choubey (USA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Aakruti Sonkusare bt Apara Khandare 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

-Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Parappur FC lifts under-15 Kerala Youth League title

Parappur FC defeated Muthoot Football Academy 2-1 and won the under-15 Kerala Youth League football title at the Ambedkar Stadium, Kochi, on Monday. The victory helped Parappur qualify for the coming AIFF Youth League.

With that Parappur, which has its training base in Thrissur, finished with a double in the Kerala Youth League. It had won the under-13 KYL title in Kozhikode a few days ago.

Result (final): Parappur FC 2 (N.V. Arjun Krishna 3, S.R. Sharon 41) bt Muthoot FA 1 (Mohammed Zahir Khan 44-p)

-Stan Rayan

Mohammed Koya memorial begins from today

The 40 th C.H. Mohammed Koya memorial football tournament, organised by the Aboo Memorial Soccer Club, begins at the Parade ground in Fort Kochi on Tuesday.

The tournament, approved by the Kerala Football Association, has attracted 13 teams including last year’s winner Udaya SC and runner-up Byzantine.

Matches (70 minutes) begin at 4.15 p.m. on all days. Sealine (Malippuram) will meet Scoreline (Ernakulam) in the opening fixture.

-Stan Rayan

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Championship, Ludhiana

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi top scored with 31 points to guide Delhi to a 74-72 victory over Kerala in a group-B league match of the 73rd National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday.

RESULTS Men Group-A: Services 103 (Sahil 21, Rajeev Kumar 11, Rajan 11) bt Telangana 53 (G Dinesh Kumar 10). Group-B: Tamil Nadu 89 (B Soorya 13, M Aravind Kumar 11) bt Gujarat 45 (Kuldeep Tamalia 14, Dhaman Joshi 10). Delhi 74 (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 31, Joginder Singh 10, Vishal Gupta 10) bt Kerala 72 (Vaisak Manoj 24, Jerome Prince 11, Grogo Mathew 11, Joshua Sunil 10). Tamil Nadu 87 (Jeevanathan 15, Pranav Prince 12, B Soorya 12, Baladhaneswar 10) bt Delhi 61 (Prince Tyagi 10). Women Group-A: Karnataka 81 (Sanjana Rajesh 18) bt West Bengal 41 (Jyothi 14). Group-B: Kerala 61 (Sreekala 20, Aneesha Cleetus 10) bt Maharashtra 56 (Anshika Kanojia 16, Durga Dharmadhikar 14). Delhi 69 (Raspreet Sidhu 22, Garima Gosain 21) bt Uttar Pradesh 61 (Megha Singh 28, Barkha Sonkar 19). Punjab 65 (Kavya Singla 28, Manmeet Kaur 22) bt Maharashtra 61 (Durga Dharmadhikari 22, Siya Deodhar 15).

-Team Sportstar