Indian sports wrap, February 18: Tilottama, Mehuli miss air rifle final, Afsal tops 800m heat at Indoor Championships

ATHLETICS

Iran’s Fasihi fastest woman at Indoor Asians

Defending champion and Asian silver-medallist Farzaneh Fasihi, from host Iran, equalled the 60m meet record while emerging as the fastest woman at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran on Sunday.

In the women’s triple jump, China’s Chen Jie upset Asian champion Mariko Morimoto and China’s Asian Games silver medallist Zeng Rui to win the gold.

Meanwhile, India’s Muhammed Afsal topped his 800m heats in 1:53.54s and qualified for the final while V.K. Elakkiya Dasan (6.75s) was third in the men’s 60m heats.

The results (gold medallists & Indian performances): Women: 60m: 1. Farzaneh Fasihi (IRI) 7.20s ECR. 400m: 1. Nanako Matsumoto (Jpn) 55.14s. High jump: 1. Matveyeva Yalizaveta (Kaz) 1.86m. Triple jump: 1. Chen Jie (Chn) 13.63m. Saturday’s late event: Men: 60m hurdles: 1. Yefremov David (Kaz) 7.60s. 5. Tejas Shirse (Ind) 7.80.

-Stan Rayan

SHOOTING

Tilottama, Mehuli miss air final after coming agonisingly close to qualification

Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh shot identical scores of 630.9 and missed the women’s air rifle final by 0.2 points in the shooting World Cup in Granada, Spain, on Sunday.

While Tilottama and Mehuli placed 10th and 11th respectively, Nancy shot 629.5 for the 20th spot.

Competing in the RPO section, Elavenil Valarivan (630.8) and Sonam Maskar (628.8) also shot well.

In men’s air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar shot 629.8 for the 12th spot. Kiran Jadhav (627.8) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (626.5) finished 28th and 38th respectively.

In the RPO section, Sandeep Singh shot 629.6 and Hriday Hazarika, 627.4.

Even though none of the Indian air rifle shooters made the final, Indian shooting finished on top with four gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

The results: Air rifle: Men: 1. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 251.8 (630.4); 2. Istvan Peni (Hun) 251.5 (631.6); 3. Edoardo Bonazzi (Ita)230.0 (630.9); 12 Divyansh Singh Panwar 629.8; 28. Kiran Jadhav 627.8; 38. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 626.5. RPO: Sandeep Singh 629.; Hriday Hazarika 627.4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan