Indian sports news wrap, July 1

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 1.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 17:17 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nikita Chand (60Kg) advances to Youth Women’s Nationals final.
Nikita Chand (60Kg) advances to Youth Women’s Nationals final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nikita Chand (60Kg) advances to Youth Women’s Nationals final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BOXING

Youth Women’s Nationals: Asian Junior Champions Nikita, Kirti advance to final with dominating wins

The Asian Junior Champions Nikita Chand and Kirti continued their impressive run at the ongoing 6th youth women’s national boxing championship by registering comprehensive victories to enter the finals on the fifth day.

Going up against Khushi Singh of Madhya Pradesh in her semi-final bout, Nikita (60kg) of Uttarakhand was at the top of her game and secured a 5-0 win by unanimous decision. Utilizing her agility and precision, she hardly gave her opponent any chances of making a comeback in the bout.

Kirti (81+) on the other hand, had to hardly break a sweat in her bout as she got the better of Jagruti Both from Maharashtra with her attacking approach after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the first round.

Nikita will now face Siya of Delhi in the finals whils Kirti will go up against Nirjhra Baba of Rajasthan in their quest of securing a gold medal.

Continuing her momentum, Asian Junior Championship silver medallist Supriya Devi (54kg) of Manipur earned a hard fought 4-1 win against Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh. She will now square off against Tanu of Haryana in the finals.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana proved to be too strong for Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra as she recorded a stellar victory after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the third round. She will take the ring against Chanchal Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the finals.

Haryana has the highest representation of pugilists in the finals with a total of eight pugilists, followed by Uttarakhand with four pugilists.

-Team Sportstar

