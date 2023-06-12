Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Indian sports news wrap, June 12

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 12.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 19:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ganemat Sekhon.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ganemat Sekhon. | Photo Credit: SAI Media Twitter
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ganemat Sekhon. | Photo Credit: SAI Media Twitter

Chennai

SHOOTING

Fourth Shotgun selection trials scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal

The best Indian shooters, including Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore who had recently won the silver and bronze medals in the World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, will be in action in the fourth National shotgun selection trials scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal from Tuesday.

There will also be Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Areeba Khan, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, and Rashmmi Rathore among other women skeet shooters apart from Ganemat and Darshna.

There are 18 women skeet shooters in the field.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa find themselves in the same squad in the men’s skeet competition. Abhay Singh Sekhon and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh completes the lineup in the competitive group.

The men’s skeet has 24 shooters.

There will be three rounds on the opening day of the competition. Two more rounds and the final will be staged for the skeet shooters on Wednesday.

After a day of training, the trap shooters will have a competition spread over three days from June 16 to 18, with the first two days having only two rounds each.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
