Indian sports news wrap, June 8

Published : Jun 08, 2023 21:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Representative image: Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chennai

SHOOTING

Bhavya Tripathi misses final by two points at Junior World Cup

Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

Bhavya shot a series of 20, 22, 22, 23 and 23 in placing ninth. Aashima Ahlawat (106), Sabeera Harris (100) and Nilaa Baalu (100) placed 15th, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

The Indian team of Bhavya, Sabeera and Nilaa placed fourth behind Italy, USA and Czech Republic.

In junior men’s trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 111 for the 23rd place. Tarvez Sandhu (105), Kabir Sharma (104), Arya Tyagi (102) and Shardul Vihan (97) finished 48th, 53rd, 57th and 68th respectively.

The Indian team of Bakhtyaruddin, Arya and Shardul placed 12th among 14 teams.

India stayed on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was catching up with six gold, four silver and a bronze.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Kamaljeet wins gold at Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship

Kamaljeet won the men’s 50-free pistol gold with a score of 558 in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Thursday.

Kamaljeet also wont he junior gold with a 12-point margin over Mukesh Nelavalli.

The women’s and junior titles were bagged Kavita Dhoundiyal and Sakshi Suryavanshi respectively.

Results: 50m free pistol: Men: 1. Kamaljeet 558; 2. Amanpreet Singh 556; 3. Sharvan Kumar 554. Juniors: 1. Kamaljeet 558; 2. Mukesh Nelavalli 546; 3. Hariom 546. Women: 1. Kavita Dhoundiyal 537; 2. Kirandeep Kaur 531; 3. Sakshi Suryavanshi 527. Juniors: 1. Sakshi Suryavanshi 527; 2. Nancy Solanki 523; 3. Vaishnavi Ramdas 519.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BASKETBALL

N.D. Krishnan, country’s first international basketball referee, passes away

N.D. Krishnan, the country’s first international basketball referee, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 93.

N.D. Mama, as Krishnan was popularly known in basketball circles, first officiated in the third Asian Basketball Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 1965 and later in many other international matches in India and abroad, says a Kerala Basketball Association release.

Krishnan, who hails from Thrissur, was also a former chairman of the Basketball Federation of India’s referees board and was instrumental in forming the Maharashtra State Basketball Referees Association and guiding young talent.

-Stan Ryan