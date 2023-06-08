Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 8

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 8.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 21:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative image: Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup.
Representative image: Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative image: Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chennai

SHOOTING

Bhavya Tripathi misses final by two points at Junior World Cup

Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 in junior women’s trap and missed the final by two points in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Thursday.

Bhavya shot a series of 20, 22, 22, 23 and 23 in placing ninth. Aashima Ahlawat (106), Sabeera Harris (100) and Nilaa Baalu (100) placed 15th, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

The Indian team of Bhavya, Sabeera and Nilaa placed fourth behind Italy, USA and Czech Republic.

In junior men’s trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 111 for the 23rd place. Tarvez Sandhu (105), Kabir Sharma (104), Arya Tyagi (102) and Shardul Vihan (97) finished 48th, 53rd, 57th and 68th respectively.

The Indian team of Bakhtyaruddin, Arya and Shardul placed 12th among 14 teams.

India stayed on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was catching up with six gold, four silver and a bronze.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Kamaljeet wins gold at Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship

Kamaljeet won the men’s 50-free pistol gold with a score of 558 in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Thursday.

Kamaljeet also wont he junior gold with a 12-point margin over Mukesh Nelavalli.

The women’s and junior titles were bagged Kavita Dhoundiyal and Sakshi Suryavanshi respectively.

Results:
50m free pistol:
Men: 1. Kamaljeet 558; 2. Amanpreet Singh 556; 3. Sharvan Kumar 554.
Juniors: 1. Kamaljeet 558; 2. Mukesh Nelavalli 546; 3. Hariom 546.
Women: 1. Kavita Dhoundiyal 537; 2. Kirandeep Kaur 531; 3. Sakshi Suryavanshi 527.
Juniors: 1. Sakshi Suryavanshi 527; 2. Nancy Solanki 523; 3. Vaishnavi Ramdas 519.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BASKETBALL

N.D. Krishnan, country’s first international basketball referee, passes away

N.D. Krishnan, the country’s first international basketball referee, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 93.

N.D. Mama, as Krishnan was popularly known in basketball circles, first officiated in the third Asian Basketball Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 1965 and later in many other international matches in India and abroad, says a Kerala Basketball Association release.

Krishnan, who hails from Thrissur, was also a former chairman of the Basketball Federation of India’s referees board and was instrumental in forming the Maharashtra State Basketball Referees Association and guiding young talent.

-Stan Ryan

Related Topics

Anirudh Chandrasekar /

Vijay Sundar Prashanth /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 88/4 (22 overs); Rahane survives with Cummins no ball; Kohli falls to Starc
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 8
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow on?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: Match goalless with second quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Sabalenka vs Muchova goes to third set, Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 8
    Team Sportstar
  2. India will have the best-ever performance in Asian Games, says Thakur
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chinese snooker vows crackdown after match-fixing scandal
    AFP
  5. Fencer Akshita to represent India in World Championships, Asian Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 88/4 (22 overs); Rahane survives with Cummins no ball; Kohli falls to Starc
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 8
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow on?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 0-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: Match goalless with second quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Sabalenka vs Muchova goes to third set, Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment