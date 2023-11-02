MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 2

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 2.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In the women’s section, Meenu Pandey beat Monica Menon in the over-30 category in the ITF Masters tennis tournament.
In the women’s section, Meenu Pandey beat Monica Menon in the over-30 category in the ITF Masters tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

In the women’s section, Meenu Pandey beat Monica Menon in the over-30 category in the ITF Masters tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Qamaruddin beats Dilip to clinch Over-45 title

Seventh seed Qamaruddin Khan beat third seed Dilip Mohanty 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the over-45 title in the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

Qamaruddin, father of international players Faisal, Fardeen and Farhat Aleen, had earlier beaten other better ranked players including the top seed Avinash Kunwar, without dropping a set.

In the women’s over-40 event, Mansi Majeji proved strong, winning the title for the loss of two games in all.

The results (finals):
Men: Over-30: Arun Bhosale bt Partha Chivate 6-2, 6-2. Over-35: Ketan Dhumal bt Ronak Mehta 6-1, 6-1. Over-40: Aditya Khanna w.o. Kamlesh Shukla. Over-45: Qamaruddin Khan bt Dilip Mohanty 6-0, 6-4.
Women: Over-30: Meenu Pandey bt Monica Menon 7-6(7), 6-3. Over-40: Mansi Majeji bt Sonal Vohra 6-1, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Nehru junior tournament: Odisha Naval Tata Academy beats Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in final

A goal each from Ningombam Amarjit Singh and Irengbam Rohit Singh helped Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, to a 2-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, in the final of the 51st Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, the Odisha team was able to strike once each in the third and fourth quarters to seal the trophy.

The champion team was presented with Rs.1,60,000. Its coach Lakshmi Narayana was awarded Rs.15,000.

The runner-up team was given Rs.96,000. Its coach Habeen Hasan was presented with Rs.10,000.

Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, was awarded the Shiv Kumar Varma fairplay trophy.

The best player of the match was Prasant Barla of the Odisha team.

The result (final)
Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, 2 (Ningombam Amarjit Singh, Irengbam Rohit Singh) bt MPHA, Bhopal, 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Indian Masters: Perry’s six goals goes in vain as Achievers draws with Panther

Matthew Perry scored six goals for Achievers but the match was drawn 10-10 against Jindal Panther in the league phase of the Indian Masters 14-goal polo tournament at the Jaipur polo ground here on Thursday.

Santiago Marambio top scored for Jindal Panther with five goals.

The results (league):
Achievers 10 (Matthew Perry 6, Abhimanyu Pathak 3, Daniel Otamendi) drew with Jindal Panther 10 (Santiago Marambio 5, Simran Shergill 3, Siddhant Sharma, Naveen Jindal).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Siraj picks three, Bumrah triggers collapse as Sri Lanka four down in 358 chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vidit Gujrathi takes sole lead; Vaishali joins leaders’ pack
    PTI
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after IND vs SL: Madushanka on top with 18 wickets; Jansen joint-second with Zampa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dimitrov beats Bublik to cruise into Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports Events in November 2023: Cricket World Cup, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, ATP Finals and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC to hold first event in China since pandemic
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Siraj picks three, Bumrah triggers collapse as Sri Lanka four down in 358 chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vidit Gujrathi takes sole lead; Vaishali joins leaders’ pack
    PTI
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after IND vs SL: Madushanka on top with 18 wickets; Jansen joint-second with Zampa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dimitrov beats Bublik to cruise into Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment