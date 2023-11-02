Indian sports news wrap, November 2

TENNIS

Qamaruddin beats Dilip to clinch Over-45 title

Seventh seed Qamaruddin Khan beat third seed Dilip Mohanty 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the over-45 title in the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

Qamaruddin, father of international players Faisal, Fardeen and Farhat Aleen, had earlier beaten other better ranked players including the top seed Avinash Kunwar, without dropping a set.

In the women’s over-40 event, Mansi Majeji proved strong, winning the title for the loss of two games in all.

The results (finals): Men: Over-30: Arun Bhosale bt Partha Chivate 6-2, 6-2. Over-35: Ketan Dhumal bt Ronak Mehta 6-1, 6-1. Over-40: Aditya Khanna w.o. Kamlesh Shukla. Over-45: Qamaruddin Khan bt Dilip Mohanty 6-0, 6-4. Women: Over-30: Meenu Pandey bt Monica Menon 7-6(7), 6-3. Over-40: Mansi Majeji bt Sonal Vohra 6-1, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Nehru junior tournament: Odisha Naval Tata Academy beats Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in final

A goal each from Ningombam Amarjit Singh and Irengbam Rohit Singh helped Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, to a 2-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, in the final of the 51st Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, the Odisha team was able to strike once each in the third and fourth quarters to seal the trophy.

The champion team was presented with Rs.1,60,000. Its coach Lakshmi Narayana was awarded Rs.15,000.

The runner-up team was given Rs.96,000. Its coach Habeen Hasan was presented with Rs.10,000.

Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, was awarded the Shiv Kumar Varma fairplay trophy.

The best player of the match was Prasant Barla of the Odisha team.

The result (final) Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, 2 (Ningombam Amarjit Singh, Irengbam Rohit Singh) bt MPHA, Bhopal, 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Indian Masters: Perry’s six goals goes in vain as Achievers draws with Panther

Matthew Perry scored six goals for Achievers but the match was drawn 10-10 against Jindal Panther in the league phase of the Indian Masters 14-goal polo tournament at the Jaipur polo ground here on Thursday.

Santiago Marambio top scored for Jindal Panther with five goals.

The results (league): Achievers 10 (Matthew Perry 6, Abhimanyu Pathak 3, Daniel Otamendi) drew with Jindal Panther 10 (Santiago Marambio 5, Simran Shergill 3, Siddhant Sharma, Naveen Jindal).

-Kamesh Srinivasan