Indian sports news wrap, November 26

TENNIS

Rashmikaa grabs maiden ITF title at Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty graduated from being a National champion to an international champion when she annexed her maiden ITF title with the Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour honours defeating Zeel Desai. In a pulsating final attended by a full house crowd at the Bowring Institute courts here on Sunday, Rashmikaa dropped a set before emerging a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 winner.

Champion Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (right) and runner-up Zeel Desai with their trophies. | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

Rashmikaa took home the winner’s cheque of US $ 3935 but more importantly pocketed 50 WTA points which could help her surge in the WTA rankings. Zeel won US $ 2107 and 30 WTA points for her bridesmaid finish.

“It is still not sunk in. Probably it will by the evening,” said the champion. “I knew Zeel is a good player and I was prepared for a 3-setter. But after having lost the second set, I thought I already had a trophy but by giving it all, I could win the trophy and that is what I did,” said Rashmikaa.

Rashmikaa took advantage of an error-prone Zeel to achieve an early break in the second game itself which set the tone for the rest of the match to follow. The 21-year-old held her serve in the third game after a series of deuces, which deterred her opponent from making any comeback. Without giving a semblance of a chance, she grabbed the set 6-0.

However, Zeel, who had comeback after staring at defeat in the semifinals yesterday, showed similar traits when she broke her opponent’s serve in the very first game. However, she was broken back in the fourth game as lead changed hands after the fifth game where Rashmikaa led 3-2. Zeel once again came back into the set winning three games on the trot to go 5-3 up before winning the set 6-4.

With the winds playing a crucial role, especially when the players were serving, especially for Zeel who found it tough to control the ball and found her herself 0-3 down. Rashmikaa using her strong forehand to good use and played some brilliant cross court shots which Zeel didn’t have any answer.

Champion Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty receiving her winner’s trophy from Roop R Goklaney, President, President, Bowring Institute. | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri / KSLTA

Results - Women’s singles (Final) Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Zeel Desai 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

MOTOR SPORTS

JK Tyre Motorsport drivers excel at the Asia Pacific Rally Championship in Indonesia

The weekend turned out to be a rewarding one for JK Tyre Motorsport drivers supported by Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation who were participating at the final round of Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) 2023 in Indonesia at the Danau Toba Rally.

The 21-year-old Jahaan Singh Gill from Chandigarh underlined his supremacy to clinch the prestigious FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship title 2023 in his maiden outing.

In a total grid comprising 63 competitive drivers across categories, while Jahaan lead the junior class, the other JK Tyre Motorsports drivers were also at their dominating best with Suhem Kabeer and Lokesh Gowdawinning in the NVA category.

“I am really happy with this achievement and would like to help to thank JK Tyre Motorsport and Vamcy Merla Foundation for their support. It was very difficult terrain and driving for the first time was not an easy task. The stages were already very tricky and the rains made it worse. We knew the hazards of driving on this surface but we held our act together and managed to end on the podium,” Jahaan said.

Driving for the first time in an international rally, the Mysuru lad Suhem Kabeer along with his navigator PVS Murthy was at his imperious best and posted some impressive timings to win the NVA category and achieve the fourth position overall. In the M2 class of Indonesia National Rally Championship, Suhem finished an impressive second.

The celebration just didn’t end with the drivers ruling the podium as team JK Tyre Motorsport was awarded the best team performance award.

Results Overall APRC Suhem Kabeer & PVS Murthy- 4th Lokesh Gowda & Ashwin Naik – 5th Jahaan Singh Gill & Suraj Prasad – 8th JUNIOR APRC CHAMPION: Jahaan Singh Gill NVA Category: Suhem Kabeer & PVS Murthy- 1st Lokesh Gowda & Ashwin Naik – 2nd Jahaan Singh Gill & Suraj Prasad – 3rd M2 category of INRC: Suhem Kabeer & PVS Murthy- 2nd Lokesh Gowda & Ashwin Naik –3rd Jahaan Singh Gill & Suraj Prasad – 5th

GOLF

Shubhankar Sharma slips in Johannesburg

Indian golfing ace Shubhankar Sharma’s modest form continued as he added an even par 70 in the third round and was tied 48th at the Joburg Open on Sunday.

Shubhankar, with four birdies and four bogeys, had a horrible run of three bogeys in a row, which ruined his card.

At even par for three days, he was way behind as home star Thriston Lawrence took a three-shot lead.

The home favourite carded a 67 to get to 15 under and lead the way from countryman Dean Burmester, with Jacques Kruyswijk and Nikhil Rama at 11 under, one clear of Zander Lombard as the South Africans locked out the top six.

Lawrence became the first winner of the DP World Tour era when he won this event two years ago, and he has gone on to add three more titles and claim the 2022 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award.

-PTI

SHOOTING

Shooting Nationals 2023: Sift Kaur Samra wins women’s 50-metre rifle prone gold

Sift Kaur Samra shot 627.3 to clinch the women’s 50-metre rifle prone gold in the 66th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

Nischal won the junior gold.

In the 50-metre free pistol event, staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal, Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women’s and junior gold medals with a score of 551.

The results:

25m sports pistol: Junior men: 1. Shiva Narwal 590; 2. Mayank Choudhary 583; 3. Abhinav Choudhary 582.

50m free pistol: Women: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 551; 2. TS Divya 541; 3. Sainyam 540.

Junior women: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 551; 2. Sainyam 540; 3. Nancy Solanki 537.

50m rifle prone: Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 627.3; 2. Shriyanka Sadangi 624.7; 3. Manini Kaushik 624.4.

Junior women: 1. Nischal 620.4; 2. Nupur Kumrawat 618.8; 3. Heena Goheii 618.0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Cavalry Gold Cup: Vimal Arion Achievers beat Jindal Panther

Abhimanyu Pathak slotted four goals as Vimal Arion Achievers beat Jindal Panther 6-2 in the final of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground here on Sunday.

Mare Rufino was adjudged the ‘best polo pony’ of the match.

The results (final): Vimal Arion Achievers 6 (Abhimanyu Pathak 4, Hurr Ali, Daniel Otamendi) bt Jindal Panther 2 (Siddhant Sharma 2).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

KHELO INDIA PARA GAMES

Khelo India Para Games: Ujjwala, the sparrow, named as mascot

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled mascot for the Khelo India Para Games, Ujjwala, the sparrow, in the Capital on Sunday.

The sparrow is a symbol and pride of Delhi. Its uniqueness portrays determination and empathy. As the mascot, Ujjwala, reminds that strength comes in many forms and human spirit is unbreakable.

The launch was attended by many prominent sportspersons, Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Rani Rampal, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sarita Mor and Akhil Kumar among others.

The Sports Minister expressed happiness about para games joining the 11 Khelo India Games held so far. He also announced that the budget for Khelo India would be more than Rs.3,300 crore over the next five years.

Pramod Bhagat, the gold medallist in the Tokyo Paralympics lauded it as the most significant initiative of Khelo India.

The Khelo India Para Games, scheduled from December 10 to 17, is expected to have more than 1400 athletes from across the country, competing in athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting at the Nehru Stadium, Dr. Karni Singh shooting Range in Tughlakabad and the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

-Kamesh Srinivasan