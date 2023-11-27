MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 27

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 27.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 17:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
  2021 World Youth gold medalist Sachin against Punjab’s Vishal Kumar in the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships
  2021 World Youth gold medalist Sachin against Punjab’s Vishal Kumar in the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

  2021 World Youth gold medalist Sachin against Punjab’s Vishal Kumar in the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BOXING

Sachin & Sagar shine on day two of the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships

Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Sagar (92+kg) and 2021 World Youth gold medalist Sachin (57kg) earned dominating wins on day two of the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Shillong on Sunday.

Playing for SSCB, Sachin was on a roll from the first round itself against Punjab’s Vishal Kumar who was struggling. Sachin finished the bout with a unanimous 5-0 win. He will now face Rajasthan’s Roshan Saini in round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Sagar on the hand who is representing RSPB (Railway Sports Promotion Board) defeated Shubham Singh of Uttarakhand by referee stopping the contest verdict in round one. Sagar will take on SSCB’s Satish Kumar on Tuesday in a round of 16 clash.

Reigning World Youth champion Vanshaj (63.5kg) of SSCB also started off in a dominating fashion against Ashish of All India Police (AIP). He showcased his technical ability as the highly rated youngster gave his opponent no chance of comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 win. Vanshaj will be up against Uttar Pradesh’s Ratandeep Sharma in a round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

3 time national champion Varinder Singh (60kg) who is representing RSPB (Railway Sports Promotion Board) also moved to the round of 16 with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Maharashtra’s Vishal Nupe. Varinder will take on Lokesh Khichi of Rajasthan on Tuesday in a round of 16 clash.

A total of over 350 boxers across 13 weight categories are participating in the championships.

