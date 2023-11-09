MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 9

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 9.

Nov 09, 2023

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Jagish Tanwar wins Over-50 ITF Masters final.
infoIcon

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 9.

TENNIS

ITF Masters: Jagdish Tanwar beats Rajesh Ganapathy

Third seed Jagdish Tanwar battled hard to beat Rajesh Ganapathy 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-7] in the over-50 final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club.

The results (finals):
Men: Over-30: Bhavesh Gout bt Pulkit Mishra 6-2, 6-2; Over-35: Avneet Gill bt Ketan Dhumal 7-6(5), 6-4; Over-40: Aditya Khanna bt Mandar Wakankar 6-1, 7-5; Over-45: Nitten Kirrtane bt Avinash Kunwar 6-1, 6-0; Over-50: Jagdish Tanwar bt Rajesh Ganapathy 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-7]; Over-55: Ramkumar Prasad bt Pawan Kapoor 4-6, 6-1, [10-7].
Women: Over-35: Priyanka Mehta bt Harpreet Bajpai 1-6, 6-0, [10-8]; Over-40: Arti Ganesh bt Hitha Dharma 6-0, 6-0; Over-45: Mayuka Sakai bt Sonal Vohra 6-0, 6-0.

- Team Sportstar

AITA men’s tournament: Jagmeet Singh sets up title clash with Neeraj Yashpaul

Third seed Jagmeet Singh pipped second seed Udit Kamboj 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) to set up a title clash against top seed Neeraj Yashpaul in the Rs.2,50,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.

Jagmeet Singh did well to combine with Udit to clinch the doubles title, beating the top seeds Siddharth Basaiti and Ajay Kundu in straight sets.

The results:
Singles (semifinals): Neeraj Yashpaul bt Parth Aggarwal 6-2, 6-4; Jagmeet Singh bt Udit Kamboj 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3).
Doubles (final): Udit Kamboj & Jagmeet Singh bt Siddharth Basaiti & Ajay Kundu 7-6(5), 6-0.

- Team Sportstar

GOLF

Ajeetesh Sandhu is top Indian in Hong Kong Open

Ajeetesh Sandhu strung together a series of four birdies from the fifth to eighth holes as he compiled a 4-under 66 in the first round of the Hong Kong Open and was the best-placed Indian at tied 10th here on Thursday.

Karandeep Kochhar (67), who carried on his fine form which saw him finish in Top-5 a week ago, was tied 21st alongside Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Veer Ahlawat and Shiv Kapur shot 68 each to be T-36, while Rashid Khan (69) was T-54th.

Meanwhile, S Chikkarangappa (70) was T-70 and Honey Baisoya (73) was T-115 and SSP Chawrasia (74) was T-123.

Sandhu opened with a bogey, but his four-in-a-row run of birdies saw him make up quickly. He dropped a shot on the ninth, but birdies on Par-5 13th and the par-4 16th saw him finish strongly.

Kochhar had four birdies against one bogey, while Bhullar had six birdies against three bogeys.

- PTI

