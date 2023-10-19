Indian sports news wrap, October 19

TENNIS
Russia proves strong for India in BRICS Games
Russia proved strong for India in both the men’s and women’s tennis in the BRICS Games in Durban, South Africa.
The Indian women’s team was beaten 3-0, while the men managed to get the doubles point following a walkover owing to injury of Russian player Egor Agafonov.
The teams play on a league basis. It became a four-team competition as Brazil failed to make it.
The results (league):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
POLO
Quarter Master General polo championship results
Seven goals by Vijay Singh proved inadequate for Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) as it was beaten 8 goals to 7 ½ by Artillery in a league match of the Quarter Master General (QMG) polo championship at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Thursday. RVC had started with a half-goal handicap advantage.
The results (league):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Karan Gautam converted a penalty corner and that proved the match-winner in Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal’s 1-0 victory over Vikas Inter College, Varanasi, in a league match of the Steelbird 40th Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.
The results (league):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
