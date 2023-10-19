MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 19

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 19.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 19:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Tennis
Representative Photo: Tennis | Photo Credit: The Hindu / GANESAN V
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Tennis | Photo Credit: The Hindu / GANESAN V

TENNIS

Russia proves strong for India in BRICS Games

Russia proved strong for India in both the men’s and women’s tennis in the BRICS Games in Durban, South Africa.

The Indian women’s team was beaten 3-0, while the men managed to get the doubles point following a walkover owing to injury of Russian player Egor Agafonov.

The teams play on a league basis. It became a four-team competition as Brazil failed to make it.

The results (league):
Men: Russia bt India 2-1 (Igor Kudriashov bt Dhruv Hirpara 6-1, 6-1; Egor Agafonov bt Ajay Malik 6-2, 6-2; Egor & Igor lost to Ajay Kundu & Ritabrata Sarkar w.o.).
Women: Russia bt India 3-0 (Ksenia Zaitseva bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-4, 6-4; Polina Latcenko bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-0, 6-3; Polina & Ksenia bt Vaishnavi & Kashish Bhatia 6-2, 6-2).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Quarter Master General polo championship results

Seven goals by Vijay Singh proved inadequate for Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) as it was beaten 8 goals to 7 ½ by Artillery in a league match of the Quarter Master General (QMG) polo championship at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Thursday. RVC had started with a half-goal handicap advantage.

The results (league):
Artillery 8 (Asish Samantaray 3, Irfan Khan 3, Narender Kumar, Prince Pal Singh) bt RVC 7 ½ (Vijay Singh 7, handicap ½).
61st Cavalry Armed Corps 5 (Vishal Chauhan 2, ARS Warraich 2, VS Kahlon) bt PBG Armed Corps 3 (Anant Rajpurohit, handicap 2).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Karan Gautam converted a penalty corner and that proved the match-winner in Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal’s 1-0 victory over Vikas Inter College, Varanasi, in a league match of the Steelbird 40th Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

The results (league):
Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat, 6 (Yashmit Deswal 3, Ritesh Malik, nIkhil, Kunal) bt Rengarih HSS, Simdega, Jharkhand, 1 (Kaleshwar Manjhi).
Royall International SSS, Charkhi Dadri, 8 (Soun 3, Nikhil 2, Karan 2, Khushhal) bt Youg Pioneer English School, Imphal, 2 (Kh. Nirmal Singh, Vishall Waribam).
Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal, 1 (Karan Gautam) bt Vikas Inter College, Varanasi.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

