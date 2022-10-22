More Sports

Indian sports news wrap: October 22

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 22.

Winners at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

Winners at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samarth Sahita and Harithashree Venkatesh claimed the Under-14 boy’s and girl’s titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship on Saturday. While Samarth emerged victorious after his opponent Arnav Vijay Paparkar conceded the final at 3-4 in the first set, Haritashree registered a 6-4, 6-2 over Aishwarya Jadhav in the final.

“Winning the Fenesta Open feels very good. I always wanted to win Fenesta and be No. 1 in India. So it feels great today,” said Samarth.

In the boys under-16 final, Hitesh Chauhan showed his true worth as he outgunned Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a long match which went down to the wire. “I have just won my Fenesta National U-16 and I am really happy. I want to thank my parents and my coach Aditya Sachdeva,” said Hitesh.

In the girls under-16 category, Maaya Revathi beat Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to claim the title.

“I am really happy to win the Fenesta Open. The match was really good. The umpires of the matches were very good. Looking forward to playing more tournaments,” said Maaya.

Results
Boys U-14 Singles Final: Samarth Sahita beat Arnav Vijay Paparkar 3-4 (conceded)
Girls-14 Singles Final: Harithashree Venkatesh beat Aishwarya Jadhav 6-4, 6-2.
Boys U-16 Singles Final: Hitesh Chauhan beat Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Girls U-16 Singles Final: Maaya Revathi beat Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 7-6 (3).

