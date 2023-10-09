Indian sports news wrap, October 9

TENNIS
Digvijay Pratap Singh the top seed in the M15 Ahmedabad 2023
Davis Cupper Digvijay Pratap Singh has been seeded No.1 in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament being played at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts from Tuesday.
Digvijay, who won a rubber against Morocco recently in Lucknow, will open against Ryotaro Matsumura of Japan.
Second seed Florent Bax of France will play his first round against Vishnu Vardhan, who was quite sharp during the National championship last week.
The fourth quarter also features the two-time national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma who will play qualifier Atharva Sharma. More importantly, that quarter also features two bright youngsters from Gujarat, Aryan Shah and Mann Shah.
Overall, it should be a week of bright tennis as the Indian professionals get to compete at home after the first quarter of the year.
The seedings:
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
National sub-junior championship results
Manshi Singh fought her way past Sherry Sharma 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 in the under-16 girls first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.
In another lively match in the under-16 section, in which the seeded players had a first round bye in a draw of 64, qualifier Pal Upadhyay got past fellow qualifier Samaira Kohli 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4.
In the under-14 boys event, Ahan Shetty beat ninth seed Shaurya Bhardwaj 7-6(4), 6-4. In another match, Abhinav Choudhari beat Amrit Vats 7-6(8), 7-6(4).
In the under-14 girls section, Hritika Kaple pipped Hiya Kugasia 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(3). In another match, Riya Pudiyakkada turned the match in the middle for a 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over Pia Mistri.
Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
CM Excellent High School wins with goals from Leoni, Salomi
Leoni Hemram and Salomi Nag scored the goals to help CM Excellent High School, Bariatu, Ranchi, score a 2-1 victory over Directorate General National Cadet Corps in a super-league match of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.
The results (super-league):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Nehru under-17 girls tournament results
Leoni Hemram and Salomi Nag scored the goals to help CM Excellent High School, Bariatu, Ranchi, score a 2-1 victory over Directorate General National Cadet Corps in a super-league match of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.
The results (super-league):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2023: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi?
- PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Shadloui about to break Pawan Sehrawat’s record, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
- Indian sports news wrap, October 9
- ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli and Rahul’s ability to hold nerves ensured India had last word against Australia
- New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 180/6 (36); Santner removes Ackermann, Edwards; NZ on top
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE