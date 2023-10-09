MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 9

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 9.

Oct 09, 2023

Team Sportstar
Digvijay Pratap Singh was the top seed in the ITF Men’s tournament in Ahmedabad.
Digvijay Pratap Singh was the top seed in the ITF Men’s tournament in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Digvijay Pratap Singh was the top seed in the ITF Men’s tournament in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

TENNIS

Digvijay Pratap Singh the top seed in the M15 Ahmedabad 2023

Davis Cupper Digvijay Pratap Singh has been seeded No.1 in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament being played at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts from Tuesday.

Digvijay, who won a rubber against Morocco recently in Lucknow, will open against Ryotaro Matsumura of Japan.

Second seed Florent Bax of France will play his first round against Vishnu Vardhan, who was quite sharp during the National championship last week.

The fourth quarter also features the two-time national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma who will play qualifier Atharva Sharma. More importantly, that quarter also features two bright youngsters from Gujarat, Aryan Shah and Mann Shah.

Overall, it should be a week of bright tennis as the Indian professionals get to compete at home after the first quarter of the year.

The seedings:
1. Digvijay Pratap Singh, 2. Florent Bax (Fra), 3. Sidharth Rawat, 4. SD Prajwal Dev, 5. Rishab Agarwal, 6. Karan Singh, 7. Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (Mas), 8. Siddharth Vishwakarma.
The results:
Qualifying singles (third and final round): Luke Sorensen (Aus) bt Ha Minh Duc Vu (Vie) 6-2, 7-6(3); Shivank Bhatnagar bt Jack Karlsson Wistrand (Swe) 6-4, 6-7(7), [10-8]; Rohan Mehra bt Rishi Reddy 3-6, 6-2, [14-12]; VM Ranjeet bt Thijmen Loof (Ned) 6-4, 7-6(2); Atharva Sharma bt Suraj Prabodh 6-4, 4-6, [10-7]; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Abhishek Bbastola (Nep) 6-3, 7-6(3); Mattias Southcombe (GBR) bt Manish Ganesh 6-4, 1-6, [12-10]; Kabir Hans bt Parth Aggarwal 6-1, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

National sub-junior championship results

Manshi Singh fought her way past Sherry Sharma 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 in the under-16 girls first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

In another lively match in the under-16 section, in which the seeded players had a first round bye in a draw of 64, qualifier Pal Upadhyay got past fellow qualifier Samaira Kohli 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4.

In the under-14 boys event, Ahan Shetty beat ninth seed Shaurya Bhardwaj 7-6(4), 6-4. In another match, Abhinav Choudhari beat Amrit Vats 7-6(8), 7-6(4).

In the under-14 girls section, Hritika Kaple pipped Hiya Kugasia 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(3). In another match, Riya Pudiyakkada turned the match in the middle for a 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over Pia Mistri.

Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

CM Excellent High School wins with goals from Leoni, Salomi

Leoni Hemram and Salomi Nag scored the goals to help CM Excellent High School, Bariatu, Ranchi, score a 2-1 victory over Directorate General National Cadet Corps in a super-league match of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.

The results (super-league):
CM Excellent HS, Bariatu, Ranchi, (Leoni Hemram, Salomi Nag) bt Directorate General National Cadet Corps (Manjinder) 2-1. Kiddy’s Corner HSS, Gwalior, (Huda Khan, Saniya Syed) drew with Government Girls Model SSS, Sector-18, Chandigarh (Tamanna, Pooja) 2-2. UNACCO School, Meitram, Imphal, (Eleena Devi 2, Priya Devi, Sonika Devi, Tanu) bt Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat, 5-0. Lallengvunga HS, Thenzawl, Mizoram, (Laldinpuii 3, Laltlanchhungi 3, Vanlalrinhlui 2, Manglawmsang) bt Government Girls SSS, Umra, Hisar, (Vishakha, Antika) 10-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

