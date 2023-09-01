MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, September 1

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 1.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 11:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sneha Singh in action.
Sneha Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sneha Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Pranavi, Sneha and Sharmila make it to 2nd stage of LPGA Q-School

Pranavi Urs and Sneha Singh led four Indians into the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School, playing on three different courses over four days.

Pranavi (76-68-69-71), who will represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games this month, and Sneha (68-75-69-72) were placed tied-38th, while Sharmila Nicollet (73-68-73-75) also moved into the next stage as she finished tied-89th.

The top 95 and tied players qualified for the second stage. All the top 95 and tied players will get a status on the Epson Tour for 2024.

The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA and is also known as “Road to the LPGA”.

Apart from Pranavi, Sneha and Sharmila, Nishtha Madan already has the Epson Tour status. An Epson Tour status gives players the opportunity of a few starts on the LPGA the following year.

Japan’s Suzuka Yamaguchi (68-68-66-70) and Canadian amateur, Savannah Grewal (67-68-66-72), were tied at the top at 15-under.

Two other amateurs, Jensen Castle of the US, and Fiona Xu of Australia were tied for third spot.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Expert panel weighs in on future of sports in the state
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with the ICC: ‘Help us play again’
    AP
  4. Andy Murray: Deep runs at majors may be out of reach
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Europa League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports Events in September 2023: Asian Games, Asia Cup, US Open and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Esports Championships 2023: Without PUBG Mobile, India gears up for Global Esports Games qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 31
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOA chief PT Usha to contest for Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president’s post
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Expert panel weighs in on future of sports in the state
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with the ICC: ‘Help us play again’
    AP
  4. Andy Murray: Deep runs at majors may be out of reach
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Europa League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment