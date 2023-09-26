MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, September 26

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 26.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 09:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian blind footballers in action in Kochi as Kerala Balsters players look on.
FILE PHOTO: Indian blind footballers in action in Kochi as Kerala Balsters players look on. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian blind footballers in action in Kochi as Kerala Balsters players look on. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H/ The Hindu

Football

IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup at Kochi from September 26

The ‘IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023’ will be held in Kochi from September 26 to October 2 at the United Sports Centre at Kakkanad, the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) said on Monday.

Teams from Costa Rica, Chile, Poland, Romania, Greece, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea and India will participate in the tournament.

Mariano Travaglino, technical delegate from Argentina, conducted the tournament draw.

“India will compete in Group B and will face Chile in the opening match on Tuesday at 06:30 PM,” the IBFF said in a release.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice, Justice Ashish J Desai, will inaugurate the Intercontinental Cup.

IBFF said the Indian men’s team is ranked 14th in the world while the women’s team emerged as the 4th ranked team in the World Championship held in August 2023 at Birmingham in UK.

- PTI

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
