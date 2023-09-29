Indian sports news wrap, September 29

GOLF

Vani, Amandeep start well in Open de France golf

Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall posted under par cards after recovering from stuttering starts in the first round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France golf.

Vani, starting from the tenth, had two bogeys in her first three holes but finished a two-under 70 to be Tied-30th, while Amandeep, who had three bogeys in first four holes, finally carded one-under 71 to be Tied-45th.

With Diksha Dagar taking a week off ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, Vani and Amandeep are the only Indians in the field

- PTI.