GOLF
Vani, Amandeep start well in Open de France golf
Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall posted under par cards after recovering from stuttering starts in the first round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France golf.
Vani, starting from the tenth, had two bogeys in her first three holes but finished a two-under 70 to be Tied-30th, while Amandeep, who had three bogeys in first four holes, finally carded one-under 71 to be Tied-45th.
With Diksha Dagar taking a week off ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, Vani and Amandeep are the only Indians in the field
- PTI.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, September 29
- ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-Ups: Henry removes Imam early after Pakistan opts to bat vs New Zealand
- Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Aishwary wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P individual event, Sreeja-Diya pair loses in women’s doubles table tennis
- Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event
- Asian Games 2023: Palak, Esha complete historic one-two in women’s 10m air pistol
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE