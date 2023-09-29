MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, September 29

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 29.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 14:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vani Kapoor of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Vani Kapoor of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vani Kapoor of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Vani, Amandeep start well in Open de France golf

Indian golfers Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall posted under par cards after recovering from stuttering starts in the first round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France golf.

Vani, starting from the tenth, had two bogeys in her first three holes but finished a two-under 70 to be Tied-30th, while Amandeep, who had three bogeys in first four holes, finally carded one-under 71 to be Tied-45th.

With Diksha Dagar taking a week off ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, Vani and Amandeep are the only Indians in the field

- PTI.

Related Topics

Vani Kapoor /

Amandeep Drall

