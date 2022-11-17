More Sports

IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the NPCs of Russia and Belarus had been allowed to address the General Assembly and present their case prior to the vote.

Reuters
17 November, 2022 10:45 IST
17 November, 2022 10:45 IST
Athletes from the two countries had previously been barred from competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in March over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a staging area.

Athletes from the two countries had previously been barred from competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in March over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a staging area. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the NPCs of Russia and Belarus had been allowed to address the General Assembly and present their case prior to the vote.

The International Paralympic Committee voted to suspend the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, placing their para-athletes’ hopes of competing at the 2024 Paralympics in jeopardy.

Athletes from the two countries had previously been barred from competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in March over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a staging area.

Russia’s suspension was passed by 64 votes to 39, with 16 abstentions, at the IPC’s extraordinary General Assembly in Berlin on Wednesday. The suspension of Belarus’ NPC passed 54-45, with 18 abstentions.

Both NPCs were suspended for their “inability to comply with their membership obligations under the IPC Constitution.”

“Due to their suspension, NPC Russia and NPC Belarus lose all rights and privileges of IPC membership, in accordance with the IPC Constitution,” the IPC said in a statement.

“Both NPC Russia and NPC Belarus now have the right to appeal the decision.

Also Read
IOA election process begins, filing of nomination from November 25

“Should any appeal not be upheld then only the General Assembly can revoke the suspension. The next IPC General Assembly is due to take place in the final quarter of 2023 at a venue yet to be confirmed.”

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the NPCs of Russia and Belarus had been allowed to address the General Assembly and present their case prior to the vote.

“The situation that the world of sport faces right now is highly charged and complex,” Parsons said.

“I hope and pray that the conflict in Ukraine ends as soon as possible, that peace is secured, and that no more innocent lives are lost or impacted.”

Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Games are due to run throughout 2023 and 2024. The Russian team was also banned from the Rio Paralympics in 2016 over doping.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us