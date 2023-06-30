MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games

Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 08:02 IST , GENEVA - 3 MINS READ

AP
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the IOC in Lausanne on March 28, 2023.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the IOC in Lausanne on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Laurent Gillieron/AP
infoIcon

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the IOC in Lausanne on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Laurent Gillieron/AP

IOC president Thomas Bach was quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Thursday about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games before he went to see the high jump event of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier.

Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.

Two-time Olympian Tkachuk was among about 15 athletes who took up the IOC’s invitation to visit its offices and meet Bach, who has this year urged sports bodies to let some Russians with neutral status compete in qualifying events for Paris. He has also criticized Ukraine’s government for trying to stop its athletes competing in the same events as Russians.

Tkachuk used the time to give Bach a rare face-to-face meeting with a Ukrainian athlete and “insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions,” she later wrote in an Instagram post.

“Great to speak with them and to hear their views,” Bach said on the IOC’s Twitter account, “wishing them good luck on their journey” to Paris next year.

Tkachuk was joined at the IOC by another 400 meters hurdles runner from Ukraine, Anna Ryzhykova. They finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Olympic final at Tokyo two years ago won by American Sydney McLaughlin in a world-record time.

Mahuchikh was a Ukrainian standout in Tokyo, taking high jump bronze aged just 19, and has spoken out since the war started 16 months ago. The Dnipro native believes Russia and its military ally Belarus should be excluded from international sports including the Paris Olympics.

Track and field’s World Athletics has banished all Russians because of the war, including Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene.

However, some Olympic sports have let Russian athletes compete – once evaluated that they do not actively support the war, nor are contacted to the military -- while key Summer Games sports swimming and gymnastics are weighing decisions.

Bach insists the Olympics have a mission to bring the world together in sports and that it would be discrimination to exclude Russians and Belarusians just because of their passport.

Mahuchikh did not go to the IOC headquarters Thursday while preparing to compete, though Bach did come to see her early-evening city event held in a downtown shopping area. The rest of the Diamond League meet is on Friday at the storied Pontaise stadium.

The top-ranked Ukrainian’s best leap of 1.97 meters placed third as Australian Nicola Olyslagers won with a world-leading mark this season of 2.02. That tied her lifetime best which earned silver in Tokyo.

Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine was second with her career-best 2.00 meters. She competed with ribbons in Ukraine’s national colors of yellow and blue tying her long hair into a ponytail and wore a national flag badge pinned to her warm-up shirt.

Related Topics

Thomas Bach /

IOC /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: Mohit Goyat stars as India beats Hong Kong 64-20; final at 10:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 4: IND 64-20 HK; India thrash Hong Kong; Iran vs Japan underway; Final at 10:30 AM
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games
    AP
  4. Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month
    AP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett defends England’s aggression as Australia hit back
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games
    AP
  2. World cycling chief Lappartient France’s new Olympic chief
    AFP
  3. Former Olympic gold medallist convicted in German child sex abuse case
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. Simone Biles set to return to compete in August for first time since 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: Mohit Goyat stars as India beats Hong Kong 64-20; final at 10:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 4: IND 64-20 HK; India thrash Hong Kong; Iran vs Japan underway; Final at 10:30 AM
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games
    AP
  4. Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month
    AP
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett defends England’s aggression as Australia hit back
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment