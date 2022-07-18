July 18, Indian sports news wrap

GOLF

Jeev warms up for Senior Open with third place finish in Germany

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh, playing his first year on the Legends Tour (for over 50), secured his first top-3 result at the Winstongolf Senior Open here.

Jeev, who will feature in his first Senior Open next week at Gleneagles, finished the final round with a superb 5-under 67 for a total of 6-under 210. His first two rounds were 70-73 at the 54-hole tournament.

Jeev, who started the week with a terrible run of a bogey and a double bogey in his first nine, improved thereafter with five birdies on his second nine which was the front side of the Winstongolf Championship course.

He carded 70 on first day and then added 73 on the second day, when his card included a double bogey.

On the final day, he played seven pars for a start and then birdied eighth and ninth. On the back nine, he birdied 14th and 15th but dropped a shot on 16th and the closed birdie-birdie for 67.

“I have been playing well. I was a bit underweather the previous week when I finished T-56 (in Switzerland) but my game had started turning after the first two rounds. I shot 69 in the final round,” said Jeev.

“Today I was quite close to getting into a play-off, where Richard Green beat Philip Archer.

“The is my best result and best performance since becoming a Senior rookie golfer after turning 50 at the end of last year. I am very proud of my performance this week.” Jeev said he has been putting well and recently got a tip from an old friend, Michael Campbell from New Zealand.

“He told me a couple of things and it helped. He is a former US Open champion.” This week’s tied-third finish performance earned Jeev €21,000 and carried him up to 35th place in the 2022 Legends Tour Order of Merit. He was 84th at the start of the week, so it was an upward move of 49 places.

- PTI

Vani Kapoor finishes career-best tied 3rd in Netherlands

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor recorded a career-best result on the Ladies European Tour, finishing tied third in the 2022 Big Green Egg Open here.

Kapoor, whose lone Top-10 finish was a tied-sixth spot at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2017, lost her form and status on the LET, but has worked hard to get back into the tour.

Kapoor, who shot 69-70-71 in the first three rounds, added 73 in the final round to total five-under, just two shots shy of Anna Nordqvist, a three-time Major winner.

Diksha Dagar, who was also in the running after the first two rounds, dropped to T-17 with a final round of 77, that included four bogeys between sixth and 12th and then a double on Par-5 17th.

Amandeep Drall (76) finished T-48 while Ridhima Dilawari (74) was T-57.

Kapoor had a bogey on the second, before she earned a shot back with a birdie on the eighth. Another dropped shot on the 14th saw her fall a shot back behind the leading pair once again.

She eventually recorded the best finish of her career, just as it was for Witt, who shot five-under for the week

- PTI