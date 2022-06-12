June 12: Indian sports news wrap of the day

SHOOTING

Niraj Kumar seals gold at the All India Kumar Surendra Singh Championship

Niraj Kumar dominated the rifle 3-position event as he beat Sartaj Singh Tiwana 17-9 for the gold in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on

Sunday.

With a small bunch of audience, with its impeccable polite behaviour, failing to add to the atmosphere, the Navy marksman Niraj sailed to the gold, almost unchallenged. He led 15-3 before Sartaj came up with

a face saving exercise that partially bridged the gap.

Niraj had earlier topped qualification with 585 ahead of Manjeet Singh (583) and had little difficulty in topping the second stage with 403.8.

In contrast, Sartaj had shot 578 in qualification, but did well in the second stage to make the gold medal match, 0.6 point ahead of another Navy shooter, Kiran Jadhav.

Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu, Manjeet Singh and Shivam Dabas placed fourth to sixth in that order.

However, the Punjab lad Sartaj Tiwana had his say later, in a thriller of a junior final when he beat Surya Pratap Singh 17-15 on the last shot. Quite remarkably, Sartaj’s last shot was only 9.0, but Surya

responded moments later with an 8.7 in letting the gold slip.

The qualification topper in the junior section, Shivam Dabas (581) settled for the bronze.

Kumar Surendra Singh was the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). He had played a splendid role in uplifting the standard of Indian shooting by hiring foreign coaches in the early 1990s apart from hosting the first Commonwealth Championship in 1995.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position Men: 1. Niraj Kumar 17 (403.8) 585; 2. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 9 (400.4) 578; 3. Kiran Jadhav 399.8 (578). Juniors: 1. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 17 (400.7) 578; 2. Surya Pratap Singh 15 (402.0) 580; 3. Shivam Dabas 398.1 (581).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

WEIGHTLIFTING

Two silver medals for Indian lifters in Youth World Championships

India's Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event.

Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg).

Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

"I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting a good show during 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Leon and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in short span of time in the national camps," said Sahdev Yadav, president of Indian Weightlifting Federation.

-PTI