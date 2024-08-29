MagazineBuy Print

Sports Minister launches RESET programme on National Sports Day

The minister started the day by offering floral respects to the statue of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 20:42 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks to the media after meeting with Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks to the media after meeting with Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks to the media after meeting with Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Retired Sportspersons Empowerment Training (RESET) programme on the National Sports Day here on Thursday.

The minister started the day by offering floral respects to the statue of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium.

“The RESET program is aimed at empowering our retired sportspersons who have played for the country and brought laurels for the nation. The program will support retired athletes on their career development journey by empowering them with necessary knowledge and skills, making them more employable”, said the Sports Minister.

The experience of the sportspersons in the age group of 20 to 50 years, is expected to be utilised towards nurturing future champions.

The minister said that all retired sportspersons should join this initiative and actively contribute to the strengthening of the sports eco system. He assured all support for the retired athletes.

Sportspersons at various levels from local to international standard will be eligible to apply for the courses under RESET programme. There will be a broad division of athletes with educational qualification till 11th standard, and the other, 12th standard and above. The Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education will implement the programme.

The learning will be self-paced through a dedicated portal, along with on-ground training and internship. Placement assistance and guidance for entrepreneurial ventures would also be provided under the scheme.

