Selby makes first-ever maximum 147 break in world snooker final

The four-time champion trails Belgium’s Luca Brecel 9-8 after the first day of the final at the Crucible, but wrote his name into the tournament’s history books.

SHEFFIELD 01 May, 2023 11:12 IST
England’s Mark Selby in action.

England’s Mark Selby in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Mark Selby became the first-ever player to make a maximum break of 147 in a world snooker championship final on Sunday.

It is 40 years since Cliff Thorburn compiled the first 147 in the tournament. Now Selby has completed the 15th, and the first in the final itself.

Selby’s maximum earned him a share of the 40,000-pound ($50,000) highest break prize money with Kyren Wilson, who made a 147 in the first round.

His achievement capped an absorbing first two sessions in which Brecel threatened to pot his way into a significant lead. Selby showed tenacity to drag himself back into contention ahead of Monday’s conclusion.

Referee Brendan Moore, officiating in his third and last Crucible final before retirement, was the first to congratulate Selby on his 147. Selby was also embraced by a smiling Brecel.

