Meghalaya flaunts sporting progress, shows 40th National Games prep on track

The medalless 37th National Games in Goa last year was a reality check for Meghalaya. The poor show ruthlessly exposed the limitations of the North Eastern State where sports always took a backseat. As neighbouring States like Manipur, Assam and Sikkim became visible entities on the sporting map of the country, Meghalaya missed the limelight.

Other than football, the State didn’t boast of a sporting pedigree and failure to win a single medal in the multi-discipline event in Goa wasn’t surprising.

Sports in Meghalaya was centred around Shillong where facilities were pretty much basic. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) doesn’t run any of its elite training schemes in the State. The lack of resources combined with shortage of coaches and a non-existent grassroot development saw the State lag far behind its neighbours where SAI runs many of its successful schemes.

The Meghalaya government under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has finally woken up to the need to build a solid sports ecosystem in the State. The Government as a first step decided to give priority to sports and increased the budget allocated for it. The State government along with Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) has tied up with Edge 10, a sports firm run by former Australian Olympians Ian Champbell and Robert Kabbas, to identify and nurture talent. The State Government also realised the need to develop infrastructure in other districts.

The fifth Meghalaya Games which were held in Tura recently were an important milestone in the history of the State. It was for the first time that a multi-discipline event was held away from the capital Shillong. Tura, which is the district headquarters of West Garo Hills, became only the second district in the State to have a synthetic track. The P.A. Sangma Sports Complex built at a cost of Rs. 127.7 crore houses a state-of-the-art football stadium, where the opening and closing ceremony of the Meghalaya Games was held. The complex will also have two indoor stadiums, a gymnasium, a swimming pool besides facilities for conducting table tennis, squash and badminton events.

“Meghalaya will be hosting the 40th National Games which we were supposed to happen this year. But States who have been allotted the 38th and 39th editions haven’t hosted it so we have time to get the infrastructure in place . We have used Meghalaya Games to test our capability and to improve infrastructure in the Tura district which will also host a big number of events in the National Games. We are working closely with the State Government to improve the standard of sports. The government has agreed to most of our proposals. The Government has raised the cash incentives for sportspersons winning medals in nationals and international events. It has also increased the budget allocation for sports. We have tied up with Edge 10 to nurture talent and it will be a gamechanger for us,’‘ said John F Kharshiing, the working president of MSOA.

The elite pathway programme to nurture talent was devised by the former Olympians from Australia. Around 15,000 children between the ages of 10 to 18 from 12 districts underwent a test battery. Kids who passed the eligibility test were inducted into the programme.

The schooling, boarding and lodging of the children were taken care of by the government. SAI and State government provided coaches and with backup of the analytic team, The children will receive year-round training in Shillong. Ian Campbell will oversee the progress of trainees for three years. Weightlifting, contact sports like boxing, taekwondo, judo football and athletics are identified as some of the core sports where Meghalaya can excel. Already a couple of athletes from the programme showed promise by winning medals in the North East Olympic Games held recently in Manipur.

“We are trying to build quantity and only through it will quality come. It is a long term process and we may see results in 10 years’ time,’‘ said Kharshiing..