SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu

As head coach of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s (SDAT) High Performance Centre (HPC), Romania’s Bedros Bedrosian is extremely happy with the talent pool in the State, but wants his assistant coaches to scout for more talents from across the districts.

“SDAT gives everything for us and athletes. We have many good coaches. But TN doesn’t have many coaches in each district. I need some coaches outside Chennai to look for good athletes from districts,” said the 68-year-old, who was the former India jumps coach, to Sportstar, on the sidelines of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) here.

READ | Anju Bobby George: Road to Paris looks nice and bright

The Romanian heaped praise on the potential of young jumpers in the State. “TN is very good in jumps, best in India and Asia. For sure, it can win a medal in Olympics,” he predicted.

When pressed further on the talent, he said: “In long jump, TN’s jumpers are in the range of 6.60m-6.70m. In long jump, girls are better in this edition of KIYG. In triple jump, boys are better.”

According to Bedros, “TN sprinters and jumpers are not very strong at this moment, but they are fighting. The young athletes need more exposure.”

His ambiiton “is to make a HPC in Tamil Nadu as good as JSW or Reliance.”