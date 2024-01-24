MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu

SDAT High Performance Centre head coach Bedrosian heaped praise on the potential of young jumpers in the State.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 11:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
Bedros Bedrosian on the sidelines of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).
Bedros Bedrosian on the sidelines of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). | Photo Credit: K. KEERTHIVASAN
infoIcon

Bedros Bedrosian on the sidelines of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). | Photo Credit: K. KEERTHIVASAN

As head coach of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s (SDAT) High Performance Centre (HPC), Romania’s Bedros Bedrosian is extremely happy with the talent pool in the State, but wants his assistant coaches to scout for more talents from across the districts. 

“SDAT gives everything for us and athletes. We have many good coaches. But TN doesn’t have many coaches in each district. I need some coaches outside Chennai to look for good athletes from districts,” said the 68-year-old, who was the former India jumps coach, to Sportstar, on the sidelines of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) here. 

READ | Anju Bobby George: Road to Paris looks nice and bright

The Romanian heaped praise on the potential of young jumpers in the State. “TN is very good in jumps, best in India and Asia. For sure, it can win a medal in Olympics,” he predicted. 

When pressed further on the talent, he said: “In long jump, TN’s jumpers are in the range of 6.60m-6.70m. In long jump, girls are better in this edition of KIYG. In triple jump, boys are better.” 

According to Bedros, “TN sprinters and jumpers are not very strong at this moment, but they are fighting. The young athletes need more exposure.”

His ambiiton “is to make a HPC in Tamil Nadu as good as JSW or Reliance.”

Related stories

Related Topics

SDAT

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
  3. Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery
    Reuters
  5. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Man Singh wins gold at Asian Marathon Championships
    PTI
  3. For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour
    PTI
  4. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
  5. Anju Bobby George: Road to Paris looks nice and bright
    ANJU BOBBY GEORGE
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
  3. Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery
    Reuters
  5. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment