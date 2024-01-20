Indian sports news wrap, January 20

MOTORSPORT
New Karting track at Sriperumbudur announced during MMSC Awards Function
India’s latest CIK (world body for karting)-approved track, measuring about 1.2 Kms, is all set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit premises, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) Vice-President Vicky Chandhok.
Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year. The track is being built at a cost of about Rs 16 crore and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK, the World governing body for karting. This is a natural progression after our MIC race track received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”
Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.” MMSC Secretary Manoj Dalal proposed a vote of thanks.
- Team Sportstar
MMSC Award winners
2-Wheeler racing:
4-Wheeler racing:
