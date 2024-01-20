Indian sports news wrap, January 20

MOTORSPORT

New Karting track at Sriperumbudur announced during MMSC Awards Function

India’s latest CIK (world body for karting)-approved track, measuring about 1.2 Kms, is all set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit premises, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) Vice-President Vicky Chandhok.

Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year. The track is being built at a cost of about Rs 16 crore and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK, the World governing body for karting. This is a natural progression after our MIC race track received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”

Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.” MMSC Secretary Manoj Dalal proposed a vote of thanks.

- Team Sportstar

MMSC Award winners 2-Wheeler racing: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider Champion: Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team Champion: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer champion: Yamaha. Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider: KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing). Team: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer – Yamaha. Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider: Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Race’ists Motorcycle Club). Team: Axor Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha. Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider: Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team: Alpha Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha. TVS Open (Apache RR 310): Rider: Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru). TVS Girls (Apache RTR 200): Rider: Nithila Das (Bengaluru). Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Open (NSF 250R): Rider – Kavin Quintal (Chennai). 4-Wheeler racing: MRF Formula 2000: Driver champion: Sandeep Kumar (Chennai). MRF Formula 1600: Driver: Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru). Indian Touring Cars: Driver: Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts). Team champion: Race Concepts. Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver: Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Team Performance Racing). Team: DTS Racing. Super Stock: Driver: T. S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing). Team: Redline Racing, Chennai. Formula LGB 1300: Driver: T. S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing). Team: DTS Racing. MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios): Driver: Angad Matharo (Chandigarh, Redline Racing).