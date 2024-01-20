MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 20

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 20.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 17:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 The winners: Chetan Surineni, T. S. Diljith, Lani Zena Fernandez, K. Y. Ahamed, Arun Mammen (Vice-Chairman and MD, MRF Tyres), Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Ravikumar, Angad Matharoo and Vignesh Goud.
 The winners: Chetan Surineni, T. S. Diljith, Lani Zena Fernandez, K. Y. Ahamed, Arun Mammen (Vice-Chairman and MD, MRF Tyres), Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Ravikumar, Angad Matharoo and Vignesh Goud. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

 The winners: Chetan Surineni, T. S. Diljith, Lani Zena Fernandez, K. Y. Ahamed, Arun Mammen (Vice-Chairman and MD, MRF Tyres), Sandeep Kumar, Deepak Ravikumar, Angad Matharoo and Vignesh Goud. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MOTORSPORT

New Karting track at Sriperumbudur announced during MMSC Awards Function

India’s latest CIK (world body for karting)-approved track, measuring about 1.2 Kms, is all set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit premises, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) Vice-President Vicky Chandhok.

Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle and car racing championships were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year. The track is being built at a cost of about Rs 16 crore and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK, the World governing body for karting. This is a natural progression after our MIC race track received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”

Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.” MMSC Secretary Manoj Dalal proposed a vote of thanks.

- Team Sportstar

MMSC Award winners
2-Wheeler racing:
Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider Champion: Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team Champion: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer champion: Yamaha.
Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider: KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing). Team: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturer – Yamaha. Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider: Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Race’ists Motorcycle Club). Team: Axor Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.
Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider: Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate). Team: Alpha Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.
TVS Open (Apache RR 310): Rider: Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru).
TVS Girls (Apache RTR 200): Rider: Nithila Das (Bengaluru).
Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Open (NSF 250R): Rider – Kavin Quintal (Chennai).
4-Wheeler racing:
MRF Formula 2000: Driver champion: Sandeep Kumar (Chennai).
MRF Formula 1600: Driver: Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru).
Indian Touring Cars: Driver: Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts). Team champion: Race Concepts.
Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver: Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Team Performance Racing). Team: DTS Racing.
Super Stock: Driver: T. S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing). Team: Redline Racing, Chennai. Formula LGB 1300: Driver: T. S. Diljith (Thrissur, DTS Racing). Team: DTS Racing.
MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios): Driver: Angad Matharo (Chandigarh, Redline Racing).

Related Topics

Motorsport /

Vicky Chandhok

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 3 Day 2 updates: Padikkal, Mayank fall after smashing 100s vs Goa; Warrier finds early breakthroughs after Jagadeesan heroics with bat
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in the third round
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park
    Reuters
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What lies ahead for those who did not qualify?
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 297: Neil Magny “sure” to add Mike Malott to his tally of finishes in welterweight clash
    Nigamanth P
  3. UFC 297, Strickland vs Du Plessis: LIVE streaming info, preview, analysis, stats, full fight cards
    Nigamanth P
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. Advani, Chadha qualify for All India Snooker final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 3 Day 2 updates: Padikkal, Mayank fall after smashing 100s vs Goa; Warrier finds early breakthroughs after Jagadeesan heroics with bat
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in the third round
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024: Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park
    Reuters
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: What lies ahead for those who did not qualify?
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment