Lionel Messi was named the World Sportsman of the Year during the 2023 Laureus Awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup title, the South American nation’s first in 36 years, in Qatar last December.

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, current World No.2, won the World Breakthrough of the Year award. Alcaraz, who turned 20 on Friday, won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and became the youngest-ever World No.1 in the history of ATP Rankings.

Manchester United’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen won the World Comeback of the Year award.

