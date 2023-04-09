More Sports

Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta headline India’s Asian weightlifting championships squad

The Asian weightlifting championships will be an opportunity for the athletes to test themselves ahead of the Asian Games in September.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 09 April, 2023 18:59 IST
File image of Mirabai Chanu.

File image of Mirabai Chanu. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg) and Commonwealth Games champions Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) are the leading lifters who have made it to the Indian squad for the Asian weightlifting championships in Jinju, South Korea, from May 3 to 13.

The event will be an opportunity for the athletes to test themselves ahead of the Asian Games in September.

“Mira’s wrist is better now. She achieved 89kg in snatch for the first time (and 194kg in total) in the trials. The target is to cross 200kg without pushing her too much, so that in the next three months she can put in a little more effort for the Asian Games,” said chief National coach Vijay Sharma.

“Jeremy (300kg) also did well. We are sure that Jeremy (who had injured his elbow during the Commonwealth Games) is 100 per cent fit now. He will continue at 67kg till the Asian Games before switching to 73kg to prepare for Olympic qualification. He has time until April next year to prove himself.

“Achinta (314kg), too, has recovered (from his back issue).” 

The Indian team will leave for Jinju on April 28.

The squad: Men: Shubhan Todkar (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli and N. Ajith (73kg); Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg).

