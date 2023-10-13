MagazineBuy Print

Mirabai Chanu in three-week rehab phase after injury scare at Asian Games

After consulting well-known sports injury expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai and going through several tests, the Mirabai got to know that she had ‘tendonitis’.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 19:32 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
India’s Mirabai Chanu Saikhom in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
India’s Mirabai Chanu Saikhom in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Mirabai Chanu Saikhom in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World and Olympic silver medallist lifter Mirabai Chanu is going through a three-week rehabilitation phase in Patiala and will resume her training soon, according to chief coach Vijay Sharma.

Seeking her maiden Asian Games medal, 29-year-old Mirabai injured her right thigh during the event in Hangzhou and managed just two lifts out of six attempts to register a below par total of 191kg and finish fourth in women’s 49kg category.

After consulting well-known sports injury expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai and going through several tests, the ace lifter got to know that she had ‘tendonitis’ (when a tendon is inflamed).

After success at Asian Games 2023, India sends biggest-ever contingent for para-Asian Games in Hangzhou

“Thankfully, there is no muscle tear. There is tendonitis near the hip joint. It’s not a serious issue. Mirabai has been advised three weeks’ rest and some medication. One week is gone, two are left. She is just taking rest and doing her rehab, there’s no training,” said Sharma.

“After the rehab we will slowly increase the load and prepare for the Asian championships. We have a lot of time in hand.”

The Asian championships, an Olympic qualifying event, will be held in Tashkent from February 3 to 10 next year.

Mirabai won the silver medal in 49kg weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first woman weightlifter from India to do so. And the weightlifter will look for a similar performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu

Asian Games

Asian Games 2022

Asian Games 2023

  New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: NZ 65/1 (14); Williamson, Conway share fifty-run partnership vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Former England captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Mirabai Chanu in three-week rehab phase after injury scare at Asian Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
    Y. B. Sarangi
  India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: MAS 3-1 IND at half-time
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  EURO 2024 Qualifier: Scotland coach asks to 'move on' from VAR controversy in Spain match
    Reuters
    Reuters
  Mirabai Chanu in three-week rehab phase after injury scare at Asian Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
    Y. B. Sarangi
  Indian sports news wrap, October 13
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IOC eager to double award 2030-2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
    Reuters
    Reuters
  UFC creates its own drug-testing program in wake of split with USADA over McGregor
    AP
    AP
  Ashton Eaton: Decathlon takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset
    Uthra Ganesan
    Uthra Ganesan
