Batra writes to Mehta, asks him to restore removed names on website

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Monday asked secretary-general Rajeev Mehta to restore the names of associate members on the IOA website (olympic.ind.in) after an official complained about their removal.

The IOA website mentions names of nine vice-presidents, six joint-secretaries and 10 executive members. The role of the associate members is limited as they can’t even vote when executive council meeting lacks consensus on an issue.

“I have shared with you message received from Mr Sahdev Yadav about removal of names from IOA website of all the associate vice-presidents, associate joint-secretaries and associate executive council members,” Batra wrote in his e-mail to Mehta.

“In case it is done by mistake then request please have all the Associate Category EC names put back on the IOA website. If they have been removed under your unilateral instructions then I am requesting and advising you to have them put back on IOA website on urgent and priority basis,” Batra wrote.

Matted sorted

Mehta said the matter had been sorted after a conversation with Yadav and that the names of the associated members had been made available in another section of the official website. “The list of associate members are put in a different section of the website. I already cleared it with Mr. Sahdev Yadav ji who raised the matter,” he said.

“Only elected members (names) are given in the executive council section as per the constitution of IOA,” he explained.

A power tussle between the key officials of the IOA has been going on for some time. It began when Batra told Mehta that he wished to take over a few responsibilities from him to “share his burden.”