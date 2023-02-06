Shooters training for Cairo World Cup at national camp in Delhi

The national squad for rifle and pistol is undergoing training under the leadership of High Performance Director from Canada, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

The World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, is scheduled from February 17. The fortnight-long camp, with 44 men and 40 women shooters, had started on February 1. The shooters were being trained by 14 coaches, including two foreign coaches, apart from a host of psychologists, physios, nutritionists, fitness trainers.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) stated that the training was not only for the immediate competition but also for the Paris Olympics next year.

Also Read Pawan Singh gets elected on judges committee of ISSF for third successive time

The shooters have been accommodated in nearby hotels. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) offered to host the shooters in the hostel at the shooting range, but the shooters opted to continue with their stay in hotels.

The new team of expert coaches for shooting have opted to have high intensity short preparatory camps rather than long ones to pep up the quality of training.

The shotgun camp is scheduled to start soon for the national squad. Indian team will compete in the shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar, from March 4.

India had skipped the World Cups at the start of the season to focus on conducting the trials for the shooters and finalising the national squad on the basis of three scores. With the World Cups not offering Olympic quota places in the current cycle, the broad plan is to give the elite shooters a fair chance to be ready for the Asian Games and the World Championships.