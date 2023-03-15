National Esports Championship 2023 to select Indian contingent for World Esports Championship

The National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023 is organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to pick the Indian contingent for the upcoming 15 th World Esports Championships (WEC) in Iasi, Romania, will commence from Wednesday (March 15) and will be conducted in the online mode. A total of 275 athletes will be participating across all four titles – CS:GO, DOTA 2, Tekken7, and eFootball 2023.

Marking a historic step, the country’s top female CS:GO athletes will be battling it out in the NESC to secure their berth at WEC 2023 for the very first time. While the open qualifiers of CS:GO will have 21 teams (127 athletes) competing, the women qualifiers will see the participation of 2 teams (11 athletes). For DOTA 2 there will be six teams (33 athletes) fighting against each other and for the single-player titles such as Tekken7 and eFootball 2023, there will be 72 and 32 competitors respectively.

“We are proud to see the overwhelming response for NESC 2023 from the male as well as female athletes of the country. The participation of such talented athletes will give India the impetus to exceed all expectations at the World Esports Championships. The qualifiers are going to be an exciting affair with high-quality gameplay and top-notch thrilling moments as every athlete gives it their all to compete on the biggest of stages. Everyone at ESFI wishes the participants all the best and is looking forward to the qualifiers,” said Vinod Tiwari, president of the Esports Federation of India.

The qualified teams from CS:GO and DOTA 2 will compete in the Asia regionals which are scheduled in May – June, the champions of Tekken7 and eFootball 2023 will qualify directly for the tournament’s global finals.

The WEC 2023 will have a whopping prize pool of $500,000 (INR 4.12 crore) and is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in it. The global finals of the prestigious tournament will take place from August 24 – September 4, 2023.

The enthralling action from the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed live on ESFI’s YouTube, Facebook, and Glance Gaming channels.