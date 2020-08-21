More Sports

No Arjuna for past Khel Ratnas Mirabai Chanu and Sakshi Malik

Here's the final list of recipient of the 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Dhronacharya Award and the Arjuna Award.

New Delhi 21 August, 2020 17:22 IST

Mirabai Chanu's name has been removed from this year's final list of Arjuna Award winners.   -  PTI

The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna Award on former Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.

Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection committee had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.

The list also included Rio Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi and 2017 weightlifting world champion Mirabai, but the decision of bestowing the Arjuna on them was left to the discretion of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

This was due to the fact that they had already won the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour.

The decision to include their names raised eyebrows and attracted criticism.

The five Khel Ratna winners for this year would be cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.

In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the full lists of award winners.

 

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

Rohit Sharma

Cricket

Mariyappan T.

Para Athletics

Manika Batra

Table Tennis

Vinesh Poghat

Wrestling

Rani Rampal

Hockey

 

 

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Life- Time Category)

Name of the Coach

Discipline

Dharmendra Tiwary

Archery

Purushotham Rai

Athletics

Shiv Singh

Boxing

Romesh Pathania

Hockey

Krishan Kumar Hooda

Kabaddi

Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar

Para Powerlifting

Naresh Kumar

Tennis

Om Parkash Dahiya

Wrestling

 

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Regular Category)

Name of the Coach

Discipline

Jude Felix Sebastian

Hockey

Yogesh Malviya

Mallakhamb

Jaspal Rana

Shooting

Kuldeep Kumar Handoo

Wushu

Gaurav Khanna

Para Badminton

 

ARJUNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson (Shri)

Discipline

Atanu Das

Archery

Dutee Chand

Athletics

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

Badminton

Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty

Badminton

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

Basketball

Subedar Manish Kaushik

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing

Ishant Sharma

Cricket

Deepti Sharma

Cricket

Sawant Ajay Anant

Equestrian

Sandesh Jhingan

Football

Aditi Ashok

Golf

Akashdeep Singh

Hockey

Deepika

Hockey

Deepak

Kabaddi

Kale Sarika Sudhakar

Kho Kho

Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Rowing

Manu Bhaker

Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary

Shooting

Madhurika Suhas Patkar

Table Tennis

Divij Sharan

Tennis

Shiva Keshavan

Winter Sports

Divya Kakran

Wrestling

Rahul Aware

Wrestling

Suyash Narayan Jadhav

Para Swimming

Sandeep

Para Athletics

Manish Narwal

Para Shooting

 

