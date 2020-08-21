No Arjuna for past Khel Ratnas Mirabai Chanu and Sakshi Malik

The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna Award on former Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.

Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection committee had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.

The list also included Rio Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi and 2017 weightlifting world champion Mirabai, but the decision of bestowing the Arjuna on them was left to the discretion of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

This was due to the fact that they had already won the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour.

The decision to include their names raised eyebrows and attracted criticism.

The five Khel Ratna winners for this year would be cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.

In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the full lists of award winners.

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Rohit Sharma Cricket Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Manika Batra Table Tennis Vinesh Poghat Wrestling Rani Rampal Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Life- Time Category)

Name of the Coach Discipline Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Purushotham Rai Athletics Shiv Singh Boxing Romesh Pathania Hockey Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Naresh Kumar Tennis Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Regular Category)

Name of the Coach Discipline Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Jaspal Rana Shooting Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD