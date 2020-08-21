More Sports More Sports No Arjuna for past Khel Ratnas Mirabai Chanu and Sakshi Malik Here's the final list of recipient of the 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Dhronacharya Award and the Arjuna Award. PTI New Delhi 21 August, 2020 17:22 IST Mirabai Chanu's name has been removed from this year's final list of Arjuna Award winners. - PTI PTI New Delhi 21 August, 2020 17:22 IST The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna Award on former Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.Last week, the Justice (retd) Mukundakam Sharma-led selection committee had recommended 29 names for the Arjuna Award to the Sports Ministry.The list also included Rio Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Sakshi and 2017 weightlifting world champion Mirabai, but the decision of bestowing the Arjuna on them was left to the discretion of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.This was due to the fact that they had already won the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honour.The decision to include their names raised eyebrows and attracted criticism.The five Khel Ratna winners for this year would be cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the ministry confirmed in a formal press release.In a first, the awards will be held virtually on August 29, the National Sports Day, instead of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Here are the full lists of award winners. RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARDName of the SportspersonDisciplineRohit SharmaCricketMariyappan T.Para AthleticsManika BatraTable TennisVinesh PoghatWrestlingRani RampalHockey DRONACHARYA AWARD (Life- Time Category)Name of the CoachDisciplineDharmendra TiwaryArcheryPurushotham RaiAthleticsShiv SinghBoxingRomesh PathaniaHockeyKrishan Kumar HoodaKabaddiVijay Bhalchandra MunishwarPara PowerliftingNaresh KumarTennisOm Parkash DahiyaWrestling DRONACHARYA AWARD (Regular Category)Name of the CoachDisciplineJude Felix SebastianHockeyYogesh MalviyaMallakhambJaspal RanaShootingKuldeep Kumar HandooWushuGaurav KhannaPara Badminton ARJUNA AWARDName of the Sportsperson (Shri)DisciplineAtanu DasArcheryDutee ChandAthleticsSatwik Sairaj RankireddyBadmintonChirag Chandrasekhar ShettyBadmintonVishesh BhriguvanshiBasketballSubedar Manish KaushikBoxingLovlina BorgohainBoxingIshant SharmaCricketDeepti SharmaCricketSawant Ajay AnantEquestrianSandesh JhinganFootballAditi AshokGolfAkashdeep SinghHockeyDeepikaHockeyDeepakKabaddiKale Sarika SudhakarKho KhoDattu Baban BhokanalRowingManu BhakerShootingSaurabh ChaudharyShootingMadhurika Suhas PatkarTable TennisDivij SharanTennisShiva KeshavanWinter SportsDivya KakranWrestlingRahul AwareWrestlingSuyash Narayan JadhavPara SwimmingSandeepPara AthleticsManish NarwalPara Shooting Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.