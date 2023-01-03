More Sports

National weightlifting championships: Ajay Singh Shekhawat wins gold in 81kg, betters own snatch national record

The 25-year-old from Rajasthan, who is with the Army Sports Institute (Pune), did his reputation no harm by bagging the men’s 81kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday.

K. Keerthivasan
NAGERCOIL 03 January, 2023 20:48 IST
NAGERCOIL 03 January, 2023 20:48 IST
Shekhawat rewrote his own national record in snatch (149) for a total of 323, a whopping 20kg more than silver medallist Valluru Ajay Babu.

Shekhawat rewrote his own national record in snatch (149) for a total of 323, a whopping 20kg more than silver medallist Valluru Ajay Babu. | Photo Credit: K. KEERTHIVASAN

The 25-year-old from Rajasthan, who is with the Army Sports Institute (Pune), did his reputation no harm by bagging the men’s 81kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday.

Ajay Singh Shekhawat is, undoubtedly, the country’s best weightlifter in the men’s 81kg category for he holds the National record in snatch, clean and jerk and total. The crowd, mostly consisting of weightlifters, cheers the players when they go for their lift, but for Ajay it goes completely silent.

The 25-year-old from Rajasthan, who is with the Army Sports Institute (Pune), did his reputation no harm by bagging the men’s 81kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday, rewriting his own record in snatch (149) for a total of 323, a whopping 20kg more than silver medallist Valluru Ajay Babu.

Ajay cleared 174kg in clean & jerk in his second attempt and chose to go for his record, which stands at 190, but later chose to withdraw.

“I am going through rehab for my right shoulder. Initially, I wanted to go for the record but my coach (Iqbal Singh) advised me not to as I have quite a few events coming up including Commonwealth Championships and the Asian Games,” said Ajay.

THE RESULTS
Senior: Men: 81kg: 1. Ajay Singh Shekhawat (Raj) - snatch 149, clean & jerk 174, total 323; 2. Valluri Ajay Babu (MP) 139, 164, 303; 3. Kanhu Charana Sahu (Odi) 132, 171, 303. Junior: Men: 81kg: 1. Anubhav Singh (Raj) 129, 155, 284; 2. Bhavesh Sarang (CG) 130, 151, 281; 3. Aamir Malik (Uttr) 131, 147, 278.
Youth: Men: 81kg: 1. Lalruatfela (Miz) 120, 150, 270; 2. Nakul Goswami (UP) 112, 156, 268; 3. M. Tarun (AP) 119, 148, 267.
Senior: Women: 64kg: 1. S. Nirupama Devi (RSPB) 88, 118, 206; 2. S. Pallavi (AP) 90, 112, 202; 3. K. Roshilata Devi (Man) 83, 114, 197.
Junior: Women: 64kg: Bhawna (Har) 85, 107, 192; 2. Ditimoni Sonowal (Asm) 81, 106, 187; 3. KH. Anjali Devi (Man) 79, 100, 179.
Youth: Women: 64kg: Sonakshi (Har) 75, 95, 170; 2. A. Yasasri (AP) 73, 96, 169; 3. Sushma Devi (UP) 74, 90, 164.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us