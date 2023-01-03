National weightlifting championships: Ajay Singh Shekhawat wins gold in 81kg, betters own snatch national record

Ajay Singh Shekhawat is, undoubtedly, the country’s best weightlifter in the men’s 81kg category for he holds the National record in snatch, clean and jerk and total. The crowd, mostly consisting of weightlifters, cheers the players when they go for their lift, but for Ajay it goes completely silent.

The 25-year-old from Rajasthan, who is with the Army Sports Institute (Pune), did his reputation no harm by bagging the men’s 81kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday, rewriting his own record in snatch (149) for a total of 323, a whopping 20kg more than silver medallist Valluru Ajay Babu.

Ajay cleared 174kg in clean & jerk in his second attempt and chose to go for his record, which stands at 190, but later chose to withdraw.

“I am going through rehab for my right shoulder. Initially, I wanted to go for the record but my coach (Iqbal Singh) advised me not to as I have quite a few events coming up including Commonwealth Championships and the Asian Games,” said Ajay.