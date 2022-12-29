More Sports

National weightlifting c’ships: Tamil Nadu’s Dhanush bags gold and creates national record

Son of a carpenter in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu’s 16-year-old L. Dhanush bagged a gold medal in the youth men’s 49Kg section of the National (junior, youth & senior) weightlifting championships at the Ponjesly College of Engineering.

K. Keerthivasan
29 December, 2022 19:55 IST
29 December, 2022 19:55 IST
Dhanush did an average 81 kg in snatch and went on to create a National record in clean & jerk (110 kg) with a total of 191Kg, pushing his State-mate V. Kishore (188) to the second position. 

Dhanush did an average 81 kg in snatch and went on to create a National record in clean & jerk (110 kg) with a total of 191Kg, pushing his State-mate V. Kishore (188) to the second position.  | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

Son of a carpenter in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu’s 16-year-old L. Dhanush bagged a gold medal in the youth men’s 49Kg section of the National (junior, youth & senior) weightlifting championships at the Ponjesly College of Engineering.

Son of a carpenter in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu’s 16-year-old L. Dhanush bagged a gold medal in the youth men’s 49Kg section of the National (junior, youth & senior) weightlifting championships at the Ponjesly College of Engineering here on Thursday.

Dhanush did an average 81 kg in snatch and went on to create a National record in clean & jerk (110 kg) with a total of 191Kg, pushing his State-mate V. Kishore (188) to the second position. Dhanush rewrote the record set by Bhaktram Desti (108 kg).

Tamil Nadu’s 16-year-old L. Dhanush in action.

Tamil Nadu’s 16-year-old L. Dhanush in action. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

Earlier, in the first event of the day, Odisha’s Jyoshna Sabar finished first in the youth women’s 40Kg with a 53 in snatch and a 71 in clean and jerk for a total of 124 and finish one Kg ahead of Maharashtra’s Vinatai Aher (57, 66, 123).

Dhanush came up with a 81 Kg in snatch and was in second place behind Kishore’ who did an 87. Babulal Hembrom of Jharkhand emerged third with a lift of 78 kg, three Kg more than Gautam Kumar of Bihar in snatch. But Gautam fared better in clean and jerk (102) as compared to Babulal, who failed in all three attempts, to finish third.

“Now I have the National record in both snatch--88 Kg I did in Khelo India Youth Games early this year--and clean and jerk now. I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t do well in the total. I had some elbow issues. But I am happy,” Dhanush told  Sportstar.

The results
Youth: Men: 49Kg: 1. L. Dhanush (TN) (snatch 81, clean & jerk 110, total 191); 2. V. Kishore (TN) (84, 104, 188); 3. Gautam Kumar (Bih) (75, 102, 177).
Youth: Women: 40 Kg: 1. Jyoshna Sabar (Odi) (53, 71, 124); 2. Vinatai Aher (Mah) (57, 66, 123) 3. Priteeesmita Bhoi (Odi) 50, 63, 113).

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us