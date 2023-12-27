MagazineBuy Print

Pistons drops 27th straight for NBA single-season record losing streak

It surpassed the 26-game losing streaks of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 09:30 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks. forward Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren look on against the Brooklyn Nets.
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks. forward Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren look on against the Brooklyn Nets. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks. forward Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren look on against the Brooklyn Nets. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Detroit Pistons set an NBA record for futility on Tuesday, its 118-112 home defeat to the Brooklyn Nets stretching its losing streak to 27, the longest ever in a single season.

Cade Cunningham scored 41 points for the determined Pistons, but it wasn’t enough to give Detroit a first win since October 28.

It surpassed the 26-game losing streaks of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit, an iconic franchise that won NBA titles in 1989, 1990 and 2004, is now one defeat away from matching the longest NBA losing streak ever, the 28-game slide of the 76ers that spanned the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Cameron Johnson scored 24 points to lead Brooklyn and Mikal Bridges scored 12 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Nets thwarted the Pistons.

Also read | Mavericks’ Luka Doncic reaches 10,000-point career milestone

In a fourth quarter that featured four lead changes, back-to-back three-pointers from Bojan Bogdanovic and Cunningham saw the Pistons take a 97-92 with 8:10 remaining.

But the Nets responded with a 13-0 scoring run to take the lead for good.

Cunningham’s driving layup pulled the Pistons within two points with less than a minute to play, but it couldn’t get over the hump.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Jalen Duren added 12 points and 15 rebounds and Alec Burks added 15 points off the bench for Detroit.

The Nets, meanwhile, had six players score in double figures.

Related Topics

NBA 2023-24 /

Detroit Pistons /

NBA

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
