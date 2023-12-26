MagazineBuy Print

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic reaches 10,000-point career milestone

Doncic reached 10,000 points in 358 games, matching Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh fastest in NBA history. Legendary centre Wilt Chamberlain accomplished the feat in the fewest games at 236.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 10:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in action against the Phoenix Suns.  
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in action against the Phoenix Suns.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in action against the Phoenix Suns.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mavericks star Luka Doncic reached 10,000 career points during the first quarter of Dallas’ road game against the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic reached 10,000 points in 358 games, matching Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh fastest in NBA history. Legendary centre Wilt Chamberlain accomplished the feat in the fewest games at 236.

Doncic topped 10K in style, draining a 34-foot, straightaway 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the quarter. That gave him 12 points and was his second trey in a 37-second span.

The sixth-year pro entered the game with a 32.9 scoring average and six triple-doubles in 27 contests this season.

Also reaching the 10,000-point mark faster than Doncic were Michael Jordan (303), Elgin Baylor (315), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (319), Oscar Robertson (334) and George Gervin (335).

