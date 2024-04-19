MagazineBuy Print

Beijing half marathon top three stripped of medals: Organisers

The race’s bizarre finish saw He Jie cross the line first after two runners from Kenya and one from Ethiopia seemed to deliberately allow him to win.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 14:31 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
He Jie, the men's marathon record holder in China, wearing number (1), runs alongside African competitors during the 2024 Beijing Half-Marathon.
He Jie, the men’s marathon record holder in China, wearing number (1), runs alongside African competitors during the 2024 Beijing Half-Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

He Jie, the men’s marathon record holder in China, wearing number (1), runs alongside African competitors during the 2024 Beijing Half-Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP

The top three in Sunday’s Beijing half marathon have been stripped of their medals, organisers said, following an investigation into the finish that saw China’s He Jie controversially win.

“Today the 2024 Beijing Half Marathon Organising Committee issued a decision on the investigation and handling of the men’s race results,” a state media report said Friday.

It added: “The trophies, medals, and bonuses will be recovered.”

The race’s bizarre finish saw He Jie cross the line first after two runners from Kenya and one from Ethiopia seemed to deliberately allow him to win.

He Jie, the 2023 Asian Games marathon gold medalist, won by one second after his supposed rivals appeared to slow down towards the finish and waved him out in front.

All four were “punished” and their results cancelled, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Chinese Athletics Association said earlier this week they had met, issuing a statement vowing to make improvements to the sport in the country.

