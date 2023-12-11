MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games

The 26-year-old American will travel to the French capital next summer as the man to beat after dazzling performances at the Budapest world championships earlier this year.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 22:37 IST , Monaco - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion Noah Lyles said on Monday he will also target the 4x400m gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old American will travel to the French capital next summer as the man to beat after dazzling performances at the Budapest world championships earlier this year.

Lyles told reporters at Monaco a friend had given him the idea of expanding his horizons.

Also read | Dangerous track for Kerala’s young athletes

“I was talking to a close friend and he told me ‘I already know you’re gonna win three golds, I want you to win four’,” Lyles said.

“After what I did in Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, there is nothing to lose, if I’m in shape for it and I train for it all year, and if they allow me, let’s go.”

Lyles has a personal 100m best at 9.83sec but has limited experience over 400m and his best performance at an Olympics was a bronze medal in the 200m in Tokyo.

Related stories

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE score: SHB v NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; ronaldo in the starting 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
  2. 200 medals in 2030 Asian Para Games possible for India says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  3. May go pro but don’t know what I will do yet: Mary Kom
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Basketball championship final: Railway women retain title after beating Kerala; Tamil Nadu men beat Railways
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE score: SHB v NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; ronaldo in the starting 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment