Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games

World 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion Noah Lyles said on Monday he will also target the 4x400m gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old American will travel to the French capital next summer as the man to beat after dazzling performances at the Budapest world championships earlier this year.

Lyles told reporters at Monaco a friend had given him the idea of expanding his horizons.

“I was talking to a close friend and he told me ‘I already know you’re gonna win three golds, I want you to win four’,” Lyles said.

“After what I did in Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, there is nothing to lose, if I’m in shape for it and I train for it all year, and if they allow me, let’s go.”

Lyles has a personal 100m best at 9.83sec but has limited experience over 400m and his best performance at an Olympics was a bronze medal in the 200m in Tokyo.