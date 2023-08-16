MagazineBuy Print

Olympic triathletes test swimming in the Seine

Olympic triathletes tested swimming in the Seine in Paris on Wednesday, 10 days after heavy rainfall caused the water quality to dip below minimum health standards and forced the cancellation of another open water competition.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 19:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympic triathletes tested swimming in the Seine in Paris on Wednesday, 10 days after heavy rainfall caused the water quality to dip below minimum health standards and forced the cancellation of another open water competition.

The Seine is in the spotlight as the river - where swimming has long been banned - is due to be the venue for marathon swimming at next year’s Olympic Games.

“I always dive with open mouth. It’s not going to be funny if I wake up tomorrow morning with ... whatever,” triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt said, rubbing his stomach, just before he dived into the water.

World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin

Blummenfelt and others were jumping in to get used to the course and the currents before an official Paris 2024 test event scheduled for Thursday.

Bathing in the Seine has been banned since 1923, with promises to restore water quality going back to 1990, when Paris mayor Jacques Chirac - later French president - vowed to make the Seine safe for swimming again.

Risks come from heavy rain, which can cause the Parisian sewage system to overflow and be discharged into the river, polluting it with faecal bacteria E.coli and Enterococcus.

World Triathlon has said the Seine’s water is tested multiple times per day and that if water quality does not meet the requirement of World Triathlon and public health authorities, the race would be shifted to a duathlon format.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

triathlon

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
