MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin

The first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors will take place at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, the sport’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 16:51 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
(File Photo) Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas.
(File Photo) Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

(File Photo) Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas. | Photo Credit: AP

The first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors will take place at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, the sport’s governing body said on Wednesday.

“This pioneering pilot project highlights the organization’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities,” World Aquatics said in a statement.

READ | Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers

The governing body, formerly known as FINA, had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships, but said it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers when it first adopted its “gender inclusion policy” last year during the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

The open category will make its debut with 50-meter and 100-meter races across all strokes. More events could be added. Participants will need an affiliation with a national federation, but will be given the flexibility to race individually, for their club or federation.

The competition is scheduled to take place from October 6-8.

Related Topics

World Aquatics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin
    AP
  2. Australia vs England LIVE score, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: AUS 1 - 1 ENG; Ella Toone scores opener as England leads; Sam Kerr equalises for the hosts
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  3. Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation
    AFP
  5. Rains setback test of Paris Olympics preparations for swimming in the Seine
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin
    AP
  2. Australia vs England LIVE score, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: AUS 1 - 1 ENG; Ella Toone scores opener as England leads; Sam Kerr equalises for the hosts
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment