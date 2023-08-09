MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers

The 25-year-old scorched the field to win 100m freestyle gold at the world championships in Japan last month, bagging the one medal that had long eluded him.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 10:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FUGold medallist Kyle Chalmers of Team Australia reacts during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 27, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
FUGold medallist Kyle Chalmers of Team Australia reacts during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 27, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FUGold medallist Kyle Chalmers of Team Australia reacts during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 27, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian swim king Kyle Chalmers on Wednesday said the Paris Olympics will be his third and last, but the sprint star insisted it did not mean he was retiring.

The 25-year-old scorched the field to win 100m freestyle gold at the world championships in Japan last month, bagging the one medal that had long eluded him.

It gave him the full set, having also achieved the feat at the Olympic, Commonwealth and world short-course level.

“It will be the last Olympics for me, definitely,” he told SEN sports radio.

“I’ll be 26 next year, and even this year, when I was in the marshalling room, I was the oldest in my race by a long margin.

Also Read: Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation

“There are guys that were born in 2003 or 2004 that are there now. I’ll be old and ready to start the next chapter of my life.”

His comments were widely interpreted in Australia as calling it quits altogether, but Chalmers later took to Instagram to clarify this was not the case.

“I am not retiring! The quote was ‘It will be my last Olympics’,” he said.

“There are many competitions after the Olympics that still give me the opportunity to represent my country at the highest level.

“We have a world championships short-course in 2024, world championship long-course in 2025, Commonwealth Games in 2026 and plenty of World Cups in there also.

“I’ll be busy, I have plenty of titles that need defending.”

Related Topics

Kyle Chalmers /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  2. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  3. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  4. Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round
    Reuters
  5. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  2. Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation
    AFP
  4. Rains setback test of Paris Olympics preparations for swimming in the Seine
    AP
  5. Canada’s McIntosh wins women’s 400 medley world title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  2. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  3. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  4. Zverev beats Griekspoor to reach Canadian Open second-round
    Reuters
  5. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment