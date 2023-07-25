MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go

Paris organizers unveiled French designer Mathieu Lehanneur’s torch design Tuesday — part of a week of activities that mark the year-to-go countdown to the July 26 opening.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 16:44 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Designer Mathieu Lehanneur speaks at a press conference during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch’s design.
Designer Mathieu Lehanneur speaks at a press conference during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch’s design. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Designer Mathieu Lehanneur speaks at a press conference during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic torch’s design. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources.

Paris organizers unveiled French designer Mathieu Lehanneur’s torch design Tuesday — part of a week of activities that mark the year-to-go countdown to the July 26 opening.

Organizers said 2,000 torches — five times fewer than for some previous editions of the Olympics — are being produced from recycled steel.

Each one weighs 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and is 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) tall.

Paris is using the same torch design for both the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Once lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, the flame will be transported by boat to the southern French city of Marseille.

The torch relay will start from there on May 8, with 10,000 torchbearers taking turns to carry it — the last of them lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: Switzerland, Norway draw 0-0, leave Group A up for grabs
    AP
  2. Premier League: Man United sells Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest
    Team Sportstar
  3. Torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go
    AP
  4. Deol, Rodrigues make substantial gains in ICC ODI batters’ chart
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand players in tears after World Cup shock, says coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go
    AP
  2. USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 24: Kamaljeet adds two golds in Junior Shooting World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Italy’s Ceccon wins men’s 50m butterfly
    Reuters
  5. Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: Switzerland, Norway draw 0-0, leave Group A up for grabs
    AP
  2. Premier League: Man United sells Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest
    Team Sportstar
  3. Torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go
    AP
  4. Deol, Rodrigues make substantial gains in ICC ODI batters’ chart
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand players in tears after World Cup shock, says coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment