PKL 9: Puneri Paltan full squad after auction Day 1

Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction saw Puneri Paltan shell out money for star Iranian players including Fazal Atrachali. Here is how the squad lines up: Puneri Paltan squad Elite Retained Players - Sombir, Abhinesh Nadarajan Retained New Young Players - Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant Existing New Young Players - Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Govind Gurjar Franchisee nominated New Young Players - Aditya Shinde, Badal Singh AUCTIONS BUYS Fazal Atrachali - 1.38 Crore Mohammad Nabibakhsh - 87 Lakhs Read more stories on More Sports.