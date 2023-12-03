Retd Justice Khanwilkar to head Khel Ratna, Arjuna selection committee; Dhanraj, Akhil, Kamlesh in

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar will chair the 12-member Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya award selection committee, sports ministry announced on Sunday.
The committee comprises of six eminent sports persons, including legendary former India hockey skipper Dhanraj Pillay, Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, shooter Shuma Shirur, eight-time national champion paddler Kamlesh Mehta, who represents the Table Tennis Federation of India.
Former Indian women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra, shuttler Trupti Murugunde, who is a part of Mission Olympic Cell and Farman Basha of Power Lifting federation are also members of this panel.
Danik Jagran’s sports editor Abhishek Tripathi is the media representative, while SAI DG Sandeep Pradhan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme Pushpendra Garg and Joint Secretary (MYAS) Prem Kumar Jha are the government officials in the committee.
