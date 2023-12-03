MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record

Siobhan Haughey won the 100m freestyle in a meet record 52.94sec to claim her third title at the US Open swimming championships on Saturday as Katie Ledecky closed the meeting with a dominant 1,500m free win.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 09:59 IST , Washington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Summer McIntosh, top, competes against Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. Open championships.
Summer McIntosh, top, competes against Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. Open championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Summer McIntosh, top, competes against Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. Open championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Siobhan Haughey won the 100m freestyle in a meet record 52.94sec to claim her third title at the US Open swimming championships on Saturday as Katie Ledecky closed the meeting with a dominant 1,500m free win.

Hong Kong’s Haughey, the 100m free silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and at the World Championships this year, powered to the win over Americans Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, Huske finishing in 53.17 and Weitzeil in 53.53.

The victory at the meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, followed Haughey’s two triumphs on Friday, when she beat Ledecky in the 200m free and returned less than half an hour later to upset Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Lydia Jacoby in the 100m breaststroke.

ALSO READ
Focus on Paris as Australia plan small swim team for world championships

Ledecky, who had also settled for second in the 400m free behind Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh, closed with a characteristically dominant 1,500m win in 15min 46.38sec.

The seven-time Olympic champion, who eased to victory in the 800m free on Wednesday, was almost 25 seconds faster than runner-up Paige Madden.

Matt King won the men’s 100m freestyle in 48.30sec with Ryan Held second in 48.36.

Caeleb Dressel, whose five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo in 2021 included the 100m free, was second behind Josh Liendo in the “B” final as he continues a comeback aimed at next year’s Paris Olympics.

In other events on the final day of the meet American Regan Smith won the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:04.27, with Claire Curzan second in 2:06.39 and McIntosh, who rarely races the event, third in 2:06.81.

Hungarian world champion Hubert Kos won the men’s 200m back in 1:55.95.

Kate Douglass won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a meet record of 2:21.87 ahead of US rival Lilly King (2:23.98) and Matthew Fallon won the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:09.49.

Related Topics

Swimming /

Katie Ledecky /

Siobhan Haughey /

Lydia Jacoby /

Caeleb Dressel /

Paris Olympics /

Kate Douglass /

Lilly King

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record
    AFP
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka loses four wickets vs Haryana; TN stutters vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tim Howard elected to U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame
    Reuters
  4. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  5. Brazilian forward Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record
    AFP
  2. Focus on Paris as Australia plan small swim team for world championships
    AFP
  3. Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. National Games 2023: Srihari Nataraj ends swimming season with eight golds 
    Stan Rayan
  5. Khade retires from domestic swimming events after winning gold at National Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haughey wins 100m free in US Open meet record
    AFP
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka loses four wickets vs Haryana; TN stutters vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tim Howard elected to U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame
    Reuters
  4. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  5. Brazilian forward Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment