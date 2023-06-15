Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo Singh sets new national record in men’s sprint at Asian Track Cycling Championship

In the last edition of the Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 16:49 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam.
FILE PHOTO: Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam on Thursday created a national record in men’s sprint qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia.

Ronaldo, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), finished 10th and qualified for R16 in men’s sprint.

“Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men’s Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,’ the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

ALSO READ
This Ronaldo stays away from football to put India on world cycling map

Competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai, the 21-year-old from Manipur improved his own NR by 0.033s.

In the last edition of the tournament in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

He had finished second in the sprint event. In the same tournament, he had also won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

Related Topics

Cycling /

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam /

Asian Track Cycling Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo Singh sets new national record in men’s sprint at Asian Track Cycling Championship
    PTI
  2. Argentina vs Australia LIVE updates: Streaming info; Messi expected to start against Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia’s Cummins predicts a ‘different’ Warner in Ashes
    Reuters
  4. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. O’Callaghan upsets Titmus with year’s fastest 200m freestyle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ronaldo Singh sets new national record in men’s sprint at Asian Track Cycling Championship
    PTI
  2. O’Callaghan upsets Titmus with year’s fastest 200m freestyle
    AFP
  3. Indian contingent reaches Germany for Special Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Injury-hit Jacobs vows to bounce back, takes aim at critics
    AFP
  5. Britain’s Cycling Time Trials bars transgender women from competing in female category
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo Singh sets new national record in men’s sprint at Asian Track Cycling Championship
    PTI
  2. Argentina vs Australia LIVE updates: Streaming info; Messi expected to start against Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia’s Cummins predicts a ‘different’ Warner in Ashes
    Reuters
  4. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. O’Callaghan upsets Titmus with year’s fastest 200m freestyle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment