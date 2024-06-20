MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Russian cyclist Vlasov declines to compete despite IOC approval

Russian and Belarusian athletes can only participate as neutrals because of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a ‘special military operation’.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 20:49 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov was part of the first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes to have received the green signal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov was part of the first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes to have received the green signal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov was part of the first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes to have received the green signal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov has declined to take part in the Paris Olympics despite getting approval to compete as a neutral, the Russian Cycling Federation (BCP) said on Thursday.

Russian and Belarusian athletes can only participate as neutrals -- without flags, anthems or any role in the opening parade -- because of the war in Ukraine, which Russia call a ‘special military operation’.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had cleared the first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, with Vlasov among a group of 25, but the 28-year-old has withdrawn from the Games.

READ | Some Russians make the cut but others fail vetting process

“Vlasov declined to take part in the Olympics, the profile of the Paris track does not suit him,” BCP President Vyacheslav Yekimov told the state news agency TASS.

“And this athlete’s calendar is very busy.”

Vlasov has raced for UCI WorldTeam Bora–Hansgrohe since 2022 after leaving Astana. He won the Tour de Romandie and Tour of Valencia in 2022.

Yekimov, however, said cyclists Tamara Dronova and Alena Ivanchenko, who were also confirmed as eligible and invited to compete in Paris by the IOC, would take part at the Games.

Reuters has contacted the BCP for comment.

The Paris Olympics runs from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling /

Paris Olympics /

International Olympic Committee /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Probable squad of women’s team announced for friendlies against Myanmar
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20Is for India, surpasses Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 79/3 (10); Rashid Khan removes Pant, Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Russian cyclist Vlasov declines to compete despite IOC approval
    Reuters
  5. Denmark vs England LIVE score, EURO 2024: DEN v ENG; Starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Russian cyclist Vlasov declines to compete despite IOC approval
    Reuters
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 20: Tennis National Championship to begin from September 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar to leave for Games 20 days in advance to ‘acclimatise well’
    PTI
  4. Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi named head coach of Indian men’s, women’s rugby 7s teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar’s Senior photojournalist Nissar Ahmad passes away in Srinagar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Probable squad of women’s team announced for friendlies against Myanmar
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20Is for India, surpasses Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 79/3 (10); Rashid Khan removes Pant, Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Russian cyclist Vlasov declines to compete despite IOC approval
    Reuters
  5. Denmark vs England LIVE score, EURO 2024: DEN v ENG; Starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment